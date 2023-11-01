Patch 1.4 of Honkai Star Rail added even more units to the game's ever-expanding roster. With each version upgrade, certain characters will be considerably superior to others, as is customary in any game. Fortunately, this title does not include hardcore power creep units, and most of them can be used despite not being at the top of the meta pyramid.

This article assesses all the characters in Honkai Star Rail to determine who are the most outstanding units and who are in horrible shape. This tier list examines each character without taking Eidolons into consideration.

Note: The ratings are subjective and solely represent the author's opinions.

Honkai Star Rail character tier list for November 2023

All the characters ranked in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

Note that this article uses the image of a male Trailblazer, Caelus, to show the Destruction variant of the character in Honkai Star Rail. The female counterpart represents the Preservation Trailblazer.

SS tier

The go-to ice DPS in the game, Jingliu (Image via HoYoverse)

There are currently eight characters in Honkai Star Rail who can be considered game-changing units. They bring a lot to the table that other characters cannot match. These units are:

Jingliu

Fu Xuan

Lynx

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae

Luocha

Silver Wolf

Bronya

Tingyun

While Lynx and Tingyun are 4-star characters, they excel over other units of the same rarity in their respective roles. Lynx provides substantial healing alongside a party-wide debuff cleanse, and Tingyun provides the strongest attack buffs as a 4-star harmony unit. Lynx's ability to debuff cleanse makes her far superior to a 5-star abundance character like Bailu.

Bronya remains the most used support in the game, and you can pick her up after 300 standard pulls if you do not obtain her till then. Meanwhile, Silver Wolf is the only character in the title who can shred enemies' resistance and plant weakness on them.

Luocha and Fu Xuan are the most substantial sustain units, boasting strong healing capabilities and damage-mitigating abilities, respectively.

S tier

Kafka will remain the strongest lightning character for quite a while (Image via HoYoverse)

While not as powerful as the units in the SS tier, these characters still pack a punch. They are worth investing your resources in.

These units are:

Topaz

Kafka

Blade

Yukong

Seele

Preservation Trailblazer

Welt

Clara

Bailu

Gepard

Pela

Kafka, Clara, Seele, and Blade are the strongest damage-dealing units in their respective elements. While Topaz is not as strong as Seele in terms of single-target damage, she still does quite a lot, thanks to her unique follow-up mechanics. Welt is the second-strongest Imaginary unit in the game after Imbibitor Lunae, and he also has powerful supporting abilities.

Gepard, Bailu, and Preservation Trailblazer are very good sustain units even though they are not the best. Bailu, being a 5-star abundance unit, boasts strong heals, and both Preservation Trailblazer and Gepard can tank a lot of damage, saving your team from harm.

Pela is the second debuffer in Honkai Star Rail after Silver Wolf, and she can reduce enemies' defense and remove buffs from them. Yukong can be your go-to support if you lack both Tingyun and Bronya. She is also a free character.

A tier

Dan Heng will still be your go-to Hunt unit against Wind weak enemies (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite being inferior to the units listed above, characters in this tier are still worth building if you have no choice. These units are:

Guinaifen

Luka

Jing Yuan

Himeko

Qingque

Sushang

Dan Heng

Serval

Natasha

Sampo

Asta

March 7th

Luka, Guinaifen, Sampo, and Serval are worth building if you own Kafka. They are the best teammates for her. They can stack elemental debuffs on enemies, which Kafka can detonate for significant damage,

Qingque, Himeko, Jing Yuan, Sushang, and Dan Heng can be your go-to DPS characters. They might not be as strong as the S or SS-tier characters in Honkai Star Rail, but they get the job done.

Asta is the free support unit you get and is worth building because of her unique ultimate that advances your team's action. Natasha is your free healer, and March 7th is the free Preservation unit with good shields.

B tier

These characters are really not worth your resources (Image via HoYoverse)

No matter how much you like them personally, these characters are weak in the current meta of Honkai Star Rail. You can build them if you do not have better alternatives, but they require way too much investment to perform well.

Here are the units:

Yanqing

Herta

Hook

Arlan

Destruction Trailblazer

Yanqing and Herta can work as Ice weakness breakers, but it is better if you use other units for this purpose. Both have conditional follow-up activation and really low damage. The same can be said for Hook and Destruction Trailblazer (for Fire and Physical elements).

Arlan, on the other hand, can only deal damage if he is on low HP. You can get Serval, another 4-star lightning DPS, for free in the game.

Honkai Star Rail's upcoming livestream will commence in a few days. The patch will introduce new units, including 5-star Huo Huo and Argenti and 4-star Hanya. To know how well they will perform on the game's meta, follow Sportskeeda.