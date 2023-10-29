Top 5 things expected from Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream

With the release of the Topaz banner, Honkai Star Rail is heading toward the version 1.5 update, which will be preceded by a mandatory livestream event. The special program will unveil everything lined up for the next patch, including the new banner and other fresh content.

Meanwhile, various credible leak sources have already hinted at all the upcoming additions for patch 1.5, which will likely be highlighted in the commemorative broadcast. Some information comes directly from the beta testers, implying that one can rest assured about its reliability unless HoYoverse inserts changes before the final launch.

That said, this article takes a closer look at the top five things you can expect from the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream, which will commence in the first week of November.

Disclaimer: Some aspect of this article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

What are the five best things to expect from the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream?

1. Upcoming character and Light Cone banners

The official artwork of Argenti and Huohuo (Image via HoYoverse)

The banner announcement has always been a major highlight for the livestream events in Honkai Star Rail, given that players can plan their resources according to the Warp orders. Likewise, the v1.5 special program is expected to showcase both the upcoming character and the Light Cone banner.

On that note, Argenti and Huohuo have been confirmed to be the next featured 5-stars via the previous drip marketing campaign. Naturally, their Light Cone will be available in the next Brilliant Fixation Warp.

For those out of the loop, Argenti will be an Erudition character from the Physical roster. On the other hand, Huohuo treads on the Abundance path and wields the power of the Wind element. Besides, Hanya will debut as the new 4-star Harmony unit in either of the limited-time banners.

With the characters confirmed, the livestream will show their abilities and gameplay preview.

2. Silver Wolf rerun

A Silver Wolf rerun is heading to patch 1.5 (Image via HoYoverse)

Various third-party sources online have claimed that Silver Wolf is the next rerun 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail after Seele. Hence, the community can expect further announcements in the official broadcast.

It should be no surprise to see her reappearance, given that she was featured way back in version 1.1. However, her gameplay will not be showcased in the special program; instead, the officials will announce her banner order.

Following the first rerun, her special Warp has been speculated to appear in the second phase of version 1.5.

3. New Planar Ornament and Relics

According to the leakers, two new Planar Ornaments and Relics are heading to the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update. The gears will likely push the combat potential of some of the existing individuals alongside characters that will be released in future updates.

The Ashblazing Grand Duke and Prisoner in Deep Confinement are the new Relics geared towards increasing the damage of follow-up attacks and DoT, respectively.

In the case of the Planar Ornaments, the Firmament Frontline Glamoth increases the wearer’s damage output, while the Penacony Land of the Dreams has been designed to increase their Energy Recharge while enhancing the DMG of allies.

4 . Battle Pass capacity increase

Expect a Battle Pass capacity increase announcement in the v1.5 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The Battle Pass capacity is expected to increase from Level 50 to 70 from the Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update onward. It will certainly provide Trailblazers with more resources, even at the free-to-play tiers.

Leaks have suggested that the extra 20 levels mostly contain Credits and Relic Remains. Hopefully, the officials will add more rewards in the expansion to incentivize their players.

For now, watch out for the livestream to learn more about its details.

5. Map expansion and companion quest

Lastly, expect an official preview of the new location in the Xianzhou Luofu area and probably the final zone before the Trailblazers head to Penacony. The map expansion will uncover additional lore-centric details about the faction while offering more exploration to avid adventurers.

The new area has been speculated to be a part of the “Ten-Lords Commission,” connected directly to Huohuo’s companion quest, which will be available in the version 1.5 update of Honkai Star Rail.