Honkai Star Rail 1.5 is set to release sometime in November 2023 - bringing with it new characters, events, and Light Cones. One of the teased characters for version 1.5 (and beyond) is Argenti - a Knight of Beauty. Argenti was discovered as early as during version 1.2 via data mines - although not much was known regarding the character at the time.

Thankfully, developer HoYoverse has recently teased the availability of Argenti via an official tweet, the details of which can be found below.

Note: The gameplay section detailing Argenti’s abilities is based on leaks and is subject to change with the release of Honkai Star Rail 1.5.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 may feature 5-star character Argenti

As spoken by Argenti in the official HoYoverse tweet:

“May this rose convey my heartfelt salutations."

Argenti is described as “a classic knight of the Knights of Beauty.” He follows the Path of Beauty and is described as elegant in his mannerisms. He is also likely to be a noble by birth.

Argenti’s duty is to uphold the virtues of Beauty, and to this extent, he keeps his form and composure during battle.

He is voiced by Adam Michael Gold, who coincidentally also voices Tail for HuoHuo. This particular character is expected to be released during the second half of version 1.5.

Gameplay details for Argenti

The following information has been unearthed for Argenti based on leaks and official sources:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Type : Physical

: Physical Path : Path of The Erudition

: Path of The Erudition Skill : Deals AoE Physical DMG to all foes.

: Deals AoE Physical DMG to all foes. Ultimate : Focused Physical damage to a single target, with six additional attacks on random enemies.

: Focused Physical damage to a single target, with six additional attacks on random enemies. Talent : Attacking a target will regenerate 5 Energy for Argenti. Additionally, a Self-cultivation stack is generated, which can be stacked 10 times to increase his Crit rate.

: Attacking a target will regenerate 5 Energy for Argenti. Additionally, a Self-cultivation stack is generated, which can be stacked 10 times to increase his Crit rate. Technique: Deals AoE Physical DMG to all foes, stunning them for eight seconds.

Note that the information provided above is based on leaks and may change at any moment.

For more Honkai Star Rail 1.5 news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.