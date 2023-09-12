Honkai Star Rail Argenti release version, rarity, Path, and more details

The latest Honkai Star Rail update is in full swing, and it rolled out a bunch of fresh content alongside new character banners as part of its live service experience. While players are engaged with the latest additions, leaks surrounding Argenti, a reportedly upcoming character, have been making the news. In fact, a few credible leakers have recently hinted that he will likely debut in version 1.5.

This article compiles every bit of information available about Argenti, including his Path, rarity, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on rumors and leaks that are subject to change.

When does Argenti release in Honkai Star Rail?

Screengrab of leaks hinting at version 1.5 banner characters (Image via Twitter/hourlyargentii)

According to the leaks, Argenti is an upcoming 5-star character expected to be released in version 1.5, along with Huohuo and Hanya. It is worth noting that the information is subject to change unless HoYoverse makes it official.

That said, if the leaks are true, as mentioned, he should be available in patch 1.5, which is speculated to roll out around November 22, 2023, following the ongoing update cycle of six weeks.

Argenti’s leaked Path, element, and more details in Honkai Star Rail

Mero, a credible leak source, had previously claimed that Argenti would be added to the game as a Physical unit. The element has quite a few characters on its roster, and a 5-star unit will be a welcome addition.

Moreover, he is rumored to tread on the Erudition Path, which gears his ability to inflict AoE damage in battle. It sets him up to fulfill the role of a DPS unit across various team compositions.

What are Argenti’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Here is a quick glimpse of Argenti’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail, influenced by the Erudition Path.

Skill : Launches his ATK as Physical DMG on all enemies.

: Launches his ATK as Physical DMG on all enemies. Ultimate : Consumes energy to inflict Physical DMG on all opponents based on his ATK stat. He can either use 100% or 200% of the energy capacity, where the latter increases the ability’s damage. It also unleashes six extra attacks on random targets.

: Consumes energy to inflict Physical DMG on all opponents based on his ATK stat. He can either use 100% or 200% of the energy capacity, where the latter increases the ability’s damage. It also unleashes six extra attacks on random targets. Talent : Upon landing any of his abilities on enemies, Argenti restores five energy and gains a Self-cultivation stack. The status increases his CRIT Rate, stacking up to ten times.

: Upon landing any of his abilities on enemies, Argenti restores five energy and gains a Self-cultivation stack. The status increases his CRIT Rate, stacking up to ten times. Technique: Stuns enemies in an area for eight seconds and deals Physical DMG to all of them at the beginning of the next battle.

Based on his kit, it seems like players will have to maintain his energy to maximize the damage output.