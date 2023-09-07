Physical character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.3

The Physical roster in Honkai Star Rail boasts quite a few unique characters despite being one of its most neglected elements. From DPS to tanks, the lineup provides ample diversity within its limited number of individuals. Of course, Luka’s introduction in the previous patch has drawn some attention to the element, as he is one of the most versatile 4-stars to use.

That said, players are likely to wonder about the ranking of all the Physical characters as of version 1.3. Hence, this article will take a closer look at their combat efficiency and performance in the current patch to arrange them in a tier list.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Tier list of every Honkai Star Rail 1.3 Physical character

Physical character tier list for version 1.3

The image above shows our tier list for all the Physical characters in Honkai Star Rail 1.3. The arrangement takes their performance into account without any Eidolon for fair judgment. However, players might find different results with the specified units based on their usage and build.

Keep in mind that the following placement has been made for fun and educational purposes.

SS tier

Clara and Natasha are the best Physical characters as of version 1.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Only the most powerful and versatile characters deserve to be at the top of the list. They usually excel at their respective team roles and can deliver impeccable performance with low capital investment.

Below are the Physical units in Honkai Star Rail that belong to the SS tier:

Natasha

Clara

As of version 1.3, Natasha is the most accessible 4-star healer in the title. She has access to strong restorative movesets that can sustain an entire team during battle. Coupled with her dispel ability, she is able to make her way into multiple F2P setups.

In contrast, Clara is a 5-star unit that introduced interesting counter-attack mechanics into the turn-based combat system. Although she has a niche playstyle, her damage output puts her at the top, as it is considerably high for someone who can also tank incoming attacks in battle.

S tier

Luka and Sushang deserve to be in the S-tier (Image via HoYoverse)

S-tier characters are the next-best alternatives to the strongest units. They usually deliver good combat performance with a bit more resource investment.

Here are the individuals currently worth building for in Honkai Star Rail:

Luka

Sushang

Both Luka and Sushang are tough contenders who skip going against enemies with Physical Toughness. They are some of the powerful 4-star characters that can extend their Bleed effect to quickly debilitate opponents.

A tier

Trailblazer's moveset is underwhelming to use compared to other Physical units (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters included in the A tier have to put in more effort to stand out in the battle. They usually perform better with higher Eidolons.

The Physical Trailblazer is the only underwhelming character as of version 1.3, as their damage output falls short compared to the other Destruction Unit. However, you can access them for free, which is highly beneficial in the early game.