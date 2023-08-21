Top 4-star characters that need to be balanced in Honkai Star Rail 1.3

Honkai Star Rail, the latest gacha game from HoYoverse, mesmerizes players with its anime-like visuals. The game boasts characters of different rarities. The five-star characters simply dominate the meta of the game while the four-star units also stay on par with them. As some four-star characters are genuinely powerful, they can effortlessly clear the end-game and challenging activities of Honkai Star Rail.

This list includes five four-star characters that need to be balanced in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflect author's opinions.

Dan Heng, Asta, Serval, and others need to be balanced in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail

5) Tingyun

Tingyun (Image via HoYoverse)

The young Foxian and amicassador of the Sky-Faring commission of the Xianzhou Luofu, Tingyun is a Lightning Harmony character. She specializes in supporting her allies by providing buffs. Players can obtain her by warping in the limited-time and standard banners.

As Tingyun is a Harmony-path character, she buffs her ally’s ATK stat for three turns. Her ultimate is also a support ability that regenerates 50 energy of a single ally and increases their damage for two turns.

Tingyun is an exceptional support character with an astonishing pick rate in end-game activities. Therefore, she is somewhat overused in various endgame activities and needs to be balanced in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

4) Dan Heng

Dan Heng (Image via HoYoverse)

The Archivist and train guard of the Astral Express, Dan Heng is a Wind Hunt character who wields the spear named Cloud Piercer. Trailblazers obtain him for free during the Trailblaze mission Eye of the Storm.

Dan Heng excels at dealing single-target damage as he is a Hunt-path character. His kit is very straightforward as his skill deals Wind damage to a single enemy and ultimate also does the same. If he hits a CRIT with his skill, the target’s SPD reduces for two turns. Dan Heng also deals increased damage with his ultimate if the target is slowed.

As a 4-star character, he seizes the spotlight on the battlefield. He needs to be balanced in the upcoming version of Honkai Star Rail because he can obliterate enemies in the blink of an eye.

3) Yukong

Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

One of the Six Chariotters and the Helm Master of the Xianzhou Allience’s Sky-Faring Commission, Yukong is an Imaginary Harmony character. Players can obtain Yukong for free by completing the Forgotten Hall: Memory of Xianzhou Luofu Stage One. Additionally, she is going to be a featured 4-star character on Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae’s limited-time event warp banner.

Yukong specializes in supporting her team with a kit full of buffing abilities. Her skill bestows her two stacks of “Roaring Bowstrings,” and all allies’ ATK increases when it's active. When activating her ultimate, all allies’ CRIT Rate and CRIT DMG increase if “Roaring Bowstrings” is active, and she deals Imaginary damage to a single enemy.

When placed in a phenomenal team, Yukong can melt through anything with her buffs. She needs to be balanced in version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail.

2) Asta

Asta (Image via HoYoverse)

The lead Astronomer of the Herta Space Station, Asta is a Fire Harmony character. Players can obtain her for free during the warp tutorial at the beginning of Honkai Star Rail.

Asta excels at supporting her team on the battlefield in various ways. Her skill deals Fire damage to a single and random enemy. Furthermore, her ultimate boosts all allies’ SPD stat, and her passive talent increases all of her ally's ATK stat.

With an exceptional pick rate in the challenging activities, Asta is a phenomenal support unit and needs to be balanced in the upcoming version 1.3 of Honkai Star Rail.

1) Serval

Serval (Image via HoYoverse)

The eldest daughter of the Landau family and the mechanic running the Neverwinter Workshop, Serval is a Lightning Erudition character. Trailblazers obtain her for free through the pre-registration rewards.

Serval excels at dealing AoE (area of effect) damage to multiple enemies at once. She is a subject of power-creep in Honkai Star Rail. Her skill deals Lightning damage to three adjacent enemies simultaneously while inflicting shock on them. Her ultimate also deals Lightning damage to all enemies and extends the duration of Shock.

As mentioned earlier, Seval is subject to power-creep and needs to be balanced in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.