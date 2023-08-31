Why the Trailblazer needs a rework in Honkai Star Rail

Honkai Star Rail has gained prominence as a live-service gacha title featuring a plethora of gameplay elements and stories that provide an immersive experience. As a part of its RPG element, players are deployed into an astral journey as Trailblazers, the protagonist of this adventure. While they showcase extreme combat prowess in the earlier exchanges, their power deteriorates further into the game.

Hence, a few reworks will likely give them the upper hand in the journey as the main characters. They currently have two Paths to choose from, with Preservation being relatively better than Destruction.

This article explores the current state of Trailblazers in the game and the reasons why they require a rework.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Every reason why the Trailblazer needs rework in Honkai Star Rail

Underwhelming to use

Trailblazer's movesets are underwhelming to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Trailblazers are assigned to the Destruction Path by default at the beginning, which is certainly usable in the beginning stages of Honkai Star Rail. However, they drastically fall off as you progress through the challenges.

The main character falls short in comparison with other Destruction units in terms of damage output.

Regarding the Preservation Trailblazers, they are much stronger than their counterparts, but their shields can be inconsistent in the end-game content, where bosses can nuke an entire team.

Their taunting ability is their only selling point, which basically diverts the attention of enemies from other allies. Hopefully, the next Trailblazer's Path will provide them with a sufficient overhaul to have an adequate impact during tougher activities.

Overshadowed by other characters

Other characters are simply better than Trailblazer (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, quite a few characters simply overshadow Trailblazer. The Destruction Path has strong individuals who stand out more prominently in the tier compared to the main characters. Moreover, 5-star units such as Blade and Imbibitor Lunae have the highest damage output in the game and can be difficult for the Trailblazers to match.

Certainly, a rework in their damage department will be a welcome addition to Honkai Star Rail going forward. In addition, the Preservation Path can be improved with minor tweaks to the shields to compete against supports like Gepard and March 7th.

Weak Eidolons

Trailblazer's Eidolons require improvement (Image via HoYoverse)

Despite being a 5-star unit, the Trailblazer has weak Eidolons, and many would consider investing their hard-earned resources into characters that provide more return.

Luckily, you can max them out for free, which is beneficial to the gameplay experience. However, the higher Eidolons barely influence their combat efficiency.

Especially for the Trailblazer following the Destruction Path, their performance boost is almost negligible even after capping them out. They can still be a good sub-DPS option in the absence of other characters.

Some rework to their Eidolon will likely improve their performance in the end-game stages of Honkai Star Rail.