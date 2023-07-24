Honkai Star Rail leaks details Trailblazer (Harmony) kit

The Trailblazers in Honkai Star Rail are the main protagonists of the story, capable of evolving their abilities by treading on different Paths. While they can shuffle from the Destruction to the Preservation Path as of version 1.2, their next option will likely grant them support abilities. Recent leaks about the Trailblazers detail their Harmony movesets and hint at their unique interaction with enemy toughness.

This article will outline everything about them, including their expected movesets and elements.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

What is the next element and Path for Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail?

Quite a few credible leakers online have claimed that Trailblazers in Honkai Star Rail will likely follow the Harmony Path after associating with the Destruction and Preservation Path. Rumors have also suggested that they will harness the power of the Imaginary element.

Considering the leaks are true, players will finally have access to an F2P Imaginary character. It will be a welcome addition to the game since the element has limited accessible units, to begin with.

What are the speculated abilities of Harmony Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail?

The list below details all of Harmony Trailblazer’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail, as reported in the recent leak:

Basic ATK : Deals their ATK as Imaginary DMG to a target.

: Deals their ATK as Imaginary DMG to a target. Skill : Provides a permanent Blessing effect to an ally. The effect can be shifted to a new teammate by recasting the ability.

: Provides a permanent Blessing effect to an ally. The effect can be shifted to a new teammate by recasting the ability. Ultimate: Transfers the Break Effect to all allies, lasting for a few turns.

Interestingly, they will have access to unique passives split into three distinct parts, which will empower his Blessing buff.

Part 1: Trailblazer unleashes a Toughness DMG when a blessed ally unleashes their Skill. The damage depends on the element type used by the ally.

Trailblazer unleashes a Toughness DMG when a blessed ally unleashes their Skill. The damage depends on the element type used by the ally. Part 2 : When a Blessed ally breaks an enemy shield, Trailblazer deals damage based on the enemy's Toughness.

: When a Blessed ally breaks an enemy shield, Trailblazer deals damage based on the enemy's Toughness. Part 3: Grants a Special Toughness Bar to any enemy with a Weakness Break. It can be reduced and broken to trigger the respective Break Effects.

Lastly, the traces of Harmony Trailblazer enhance their overall Weakness Break Efficiency, allowing them to easily bust down enemy shields.