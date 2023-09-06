Erudition character tier list for Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

From renowned publisher HoYoverse comes Honkai Star Rail, a stupendous action adventure gacha game. It features 30 characters, with many more expected to arrive in the near future. They all follow different paths and wield dissimilar elements. Each character from a different path specializes in various fields, while the units hailing from the Path of Erudition excel in dealing AoE (Area of Effect) damage to their oppositions.

Those looking for the best Erudition units to build and invest their resources are in the right place. This article ranks each character treading on the Path of Erudition in a tier list as of Honkai Star Rail version 1.3.

Jing Yuan and Himeko are the best characters hailing from the Path of Erudition in Honkai Star Rail version 1.3

All playable Erudition characters are placed in a tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

The picture above showcases all playable Honkai Star Rail Erudition characters classified and placed in a tier list. Each character is examined in various activities without any Eidolons for a fair judgment in the game’s latest meta.

SS Tier

Jing Yuan (Image via HoYoverse)

Erudition characters who fall under this tier are phenomenal units and can dominate the battlefield independently with little investment. The SS Tier Path of Erudition character is:

Jing Yuan

Jing Yuan is an excellent DPS character with a kit specializing in dealing colossal AoE (Area of Effect) damage to his oppositions. He can clear various end-game activities alone while dominating the battlefield.

S Tier

Himeko (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters under this tier are excellent and can be effective on the battlefield. Still, they require a moderate amount of investment. The S Tier path of Erudition characters are:

Himeko

Serval

Himeko can deal significant damage with her kit and additional damage with her follow-up attack on adversaries. On the other hand, Serval can deal massive damage to her enemies and easily clear a lot of end-game content Honkai Star Rail provides its players.

A Tier

Herta (Image via HoYoverse)

Characters under this tier are decent and can fulfill their roles properly with higher Eidolon levels and proper team composition. The A Tier Erudition characters are:

Qingque

Herta

Qingque and Herta can deal a significant amount of damage to their enemies. Still, they require substantial investment to unlock their full potential. Both are not viable as main-DPS units but can perform well as sub-DPS characters.

