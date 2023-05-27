Best Himeko team in Honkai Star Rail - composition, strategy, and more

Himeko is a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail. As a predominantly AoE (area-of-effect) focused unit, she follows the Erudition Path. Himeko is an excellent damage dealer that excels when dealing with three or more enemies. As one of the standard 5-star, many players will be fortunate to summon her and will want to build her ideal team.

Players will either want to use her with another Pyro character or a unit that can break toughness for Himeko to take advantage of her talents or traces. This article will outline the best Star Rail team composition for Himeko and more.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Honkai Star Rail: Recommended team composition and strategy for Himeko

One of the best Himeko teams (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko's AoE-focused kit makes her a generalist in Honkai Star Rail. She can be slotted into many teams to shine as the designated Erudition unit. Here are some examples of teammates that have great synergy with her:

Asta + Fire MC + Hook

Natasha + Fire MC + Dan Heng

Asta + Pela + Herta

Asta + Natasha + Sushang

Bailu + Fire MC + Jing Yuan

Bronya + Natasha + Dan Heng

Asta + Natasha + Clara

Welt + Pela + Asta

While many team compositions can be included, this much should give players a general idea of how flexible Himeko is in Honkai Star Rail. As a Sub-DPS, she is one of the best 5-star characters to use as long as players put proper investment into her.

For example, Gepard, Bailu, and Asta would be fantastic friends against an adversary weak against Fire, but not every foe will be vulnerable to that element.

Strategies to play Himeko in her ideal Star Rail teams

One of the best ultimate animations (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko's traces provide some of the greatest buffs to her damage and overall performance in teams. Here is a quick overview:

Ascension 2: Himeko's attacks have a 50% chance to apply to Burn debuff to all enemies hit for two turns. The burn will deal 30% of Himeko's ATK at the start of each turn.

Himeko's attacks have a 50% chance to apply to Burn debuff to all enemies hit for two turns. The burn will deal 30% of Himeko's ATK at the start of each turn. Ascension 4: She will deal 20% more damage to all enemies affected with Burn debuff

She will deal 20% more damage to all enemies affected with Burn debuff Ascension 6: Grant a permanent 15% Crit-Rate boost if Himko's HP is 80% or above.

Given that she is a generalist unit, players can use two strategies to get the best out of her abilities, talents, and traces in Honkai Star Rail.

Either player can choose to play toughness breakers such as Herta, Asta, and Sushang to consistently trigger Himeko's talent to deal copious amounts of AoE fire damage to all enemies. Alternatively, Himeko can also be paired with Hook, where both can inflict burn on enemies and reap all the benefits from it.

