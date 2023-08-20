Honkai Star Rail Argenti leaks: Upcoming boss appearance, path, rarity, and release window

Argenti from Honkai Star Rail is currently the talk of the community after a recent leak showcased his in-game character model. It has been further hinted that he will appear in an upcoming boss fight in a future patch. Besides that, he is rumored to be a playable character, and his expected abilities were revealed a while back by a credible leaker, Mero.

This article includes every bit of information available about Argenti, including his boss appearance, path, movesets, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Everything about Argenti's boss appearance in Honkai Star Rail

According to recent speculation, Argenti will appear in the upcoming patch of Honkai Star Rail as a boss and a playable character, similar to Yanqing and Kafka.

It seems like HoYoverse has stuck to the red and white aesthetic for Argenti since his abilities are associated with roses. He also carries a red polearm as his weapon, and it will be interesting to see how his animations play out in battle.

The link above shows some of his in-game assets, which includes a few structures and a gate covered with rose veins. It could potentially be his Ultimate animation or the background of the arena where his boss fight will likely take place.

The red-haired knight is expected to debut sometime after version 1.3. However, the information is highly subject to change at any given time until HoYoverse officially announces his release.

Argenti’s patch, rarity, and abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Mero has hinted that Argenti will be a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail that will be added to the Physical roster. He is associated with the Erudition Path, which enables him to unleash AoE attacks on enemies.

Here is a list of all his expected movesets:

Skill : Unleashes Physical DMG on all enemies based on his ATK.

: Unleashes Physical DMG on all enemies based on his ATK. Ultimate : Consumes energy to deal Physical DMG to every opponent. He can consume either 100% or 200% of his energy capacity to increase the ability’s damage output and launch six more attacks on random enemies.

: Consumes energy to deal Physical DMG to every opponent. He can consume either 100% or 200% of his energy capacity to increase the ability’s damage output and launch six more attacks on random enemies. Talent : Each of his abilities restores five energy and generates a "Self-cultivation" stack, which increases his CRIT Rate up to 10 times.

: Each of his abilities restores five energy and generates a "Self-cultivation" stack, which increases his CRIT Rate up to 10 times. Technique: Stuns the enemy for eight seconds and deals Physical DMG to all enemies at the beginning of the battle. It also regenerates five energy points.

A quick glimpse at all the above abilities suggests that maintaining energy will be crucial to unleashing his maximum combat potential.