Honkai Star Rail progress report: State of the game, expected updates, and more

Honkai Star Rail has been a very successful game for HoYoverse. It was one of the highest-grossing mobile titles in July 2023. According to Sensor Tower, it made $40,000,000 in July 2023, which is nothing short of amazing. The developer's other big title supposedly made $33,000,000 in the same month, while other mobile juggernauts, like Fate/Grand Order, made $24,000,000.

Right now, Honkai Star Rail is in Version 1.2. Unsurprisingly, the game still has several updates planned for the near future. Version 1.3 banners have already been leaked, and there are even rumors about what's happening with Version 1.4.

The above Reddit embed shows some data from Sensor Tower, stating that Honkai Star Rail made $53,000,000 in June 2023 and $40,000,000 in July 2023.

August 2023 data isn't available yet. However, Blade and the wildly popular Kafka have banners running, so it's likely that the month's sales will also be near the top for a mobile game.

Here is a brief summary of what happened in Honkai Star Rail 1.2:

Blade, Kafka, and Luka all debuted as playable characters.

Phantylia the Undying could be fought

Four new Relic Sets were released

Several new missions and other events came out

Gift of Odyssey gave away ten free Star Rail Special Passes

Now, let's look at what's planned for future updates.

Note: The following sections will include leaks. If you don't like spoilers, then stop here.

Honkai Star Rail leaks for Version 1.3 and beyond

Leaker Vississ has claimed that the two 1.3 banners will include two phases. The first phase supposedly has:

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae (5-star Imaginary Destruction)

Yukong (4-star Imaginary Harmony)

Asta (4-star Fire Harmony)

March 7th (4-star Ice Preservation)

Supposedly, the second phase will feature:

Fu Xuan (5-star Quantum Preservation)

Lynx (4-star Quantum Abundance)

Hook (4-star Fire Destruction)

Pela (4-star Ice Nihility)

Note that the 1.3 livestream will air on August 18, 2023, at 5:30 (UTC+8). Confirmation of the above featured 5-stars should be revealed by then, at the very least.

There have been a few different Honkai Star Rail 1.4 leaks floating around. One leak from Team China states:

Topaz (5-star Fire Hunt) is in the first half

Jingliu (5-star Ice Destruction) and Xueyi (4-star Quantum Destruction) are in the second half

Topaz and Jingliu were already revealed by the official HSR Twitter account when this article was written. Xueyi was yet to be unveiled as a playable character at that time.

Young Boy Elio and Stephen were noted by leaker Dimbreath as potential future characters, but there isn't much information about them. No known release versions or anything about their abilities have been leaked for these two units. Trailblazers must be patient for more news on these new playable characters to arrive.

This game seemingly has several updates planned after Version 1.2, so fans can look forward to enjoying a ton of more content in the upcoming months.

