The Honkai Star Rail 1.4 version upgrade is set to release worldwide sometime around October 11, 2023. Version 1.4 of the title is set to bring with it new content updates, quality-of-life improvements, and two brand-new 5-star characters. As detailed by a prior leak, Honkai Star Rail 1.4 is set to receive both Jingliu and Topaz, with Topaz releasing in the first half.

A recent tweet from developer HoYoverse has confirmed her arrival, and curious readers can find more information regarding the same below.

Topaz is set to make her debut in the first half of Honkai Star Rail 1.4 within the Stellar Warp banner

Topaz was teased to arrive during Honkai Star Rail 1.4 - as per a previous leak. HoYoverse’s recent tweet has pretty much confirmed her arrival, but certain details regarding the character are still unknown.

Thankfully, we can make a rather accurate estimate of her debut date as being sometime around October 11, 2023—that is, during the first Stellar Warp banner of 1.4. The 4-star characters available alongside her banner are, however, still unknown.

Everything we know about Topaz so far in Honkai Star Rail 1.4

Not much is known about Topaz officially at this point of the game, save for her appearance in the 4-star Light Cone, “Trend of the Universal Market.” She is a member of the interstellar group known as the IPC and can summon the Warp Trotter, "Numby," to assist her during combat.

Additional details regarding her gameplay and kit are listed below:

Element : Fire

: Fire Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Path : Path of The Hunt

: Path of The Hunt Topaz can make use of her pet Warp Trotters during combat, with various intricate mechanics associated with them

She is primarily a DPS character, specializing in single-target attacks

Further information regarding Topaz's leaked kit can be found here.

It should be noted that the information above has been supplied from sources unaffiliated with HoYoverse. As such, Topaz’s kit may see some changes during the final release of version 1.4. You can refer to our Honkai Star rail section for more news and updates regarding the same.