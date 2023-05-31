The newest turn-based RPG from developer HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail, brings a wide roster of playable characters. New characters are introduced with every version update of the title, available to collect via the limited-time character Warp banners. A recent leak suggests a brand new 5-star Fire character will be released soon.

The leak, available via Twitter user Inima__1, seemingly suggests that the new 5-star hero, Topaz, will be available soon in the game. The character is expected to be released simultaneously across all servers.

New 5-star character Topaz is expected to release soon in Honkai Star Rail

HSR_stuff1 @Inima__1 #HonkaiStarRail HSR LEAKS!



Icon of Topaz! (Part of splash art)



To remember;

Rarity: 5-stars

Element: Fire

Path: The Hunt



As per the Tweet from user Inima__1, Topaz is a 5-star character exclusively obtainable via the game’s gacha system. Details regarding the character have surfaced online and include the following:

Element : Fire

: Fire Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Follows the Path of The Hunt

A brief summary of her leaked kit can be found here.

Additional information regarding the character is still unknown, and more information is expected to surface close to her official release. No details regarding her availability and banner schedule are known either.

Who is Topaz in the game?

Topaz can be seen depicted in the 4-star Light Cone, Trend of the Universal Market in the current version of Honkai Star Rail. This Light Cone can be equipped by users following the Path of Preservation. This Light Cone can be obtained via the gacha and does not have boosted drops on any banner at the time of writing this article - players must trigger the card drop at a random chance in any of the banners.

Topaz is depicted with silver hair and red accents and is likely a member of the fictional group known as the IPC in-game. Further information regarding the character is still unknown at the time of writing this article, except the fact that she can summon Warp Trotters to assist her in combat.

Players should keep in mind that this information comes from unofficial sources and is subject to change upon release.

