Honkai Star Rail receives periodic version updates as part of its content release cycle. These significant updates include in-game content additions such as events and playable characters. Characters are released in either 5-star or 4-star variants in two banner phases during the entirety of the patch duration.

New information regarding version 1.4 has surfaced online, with leaks pointing toward Jingliu and Topaz being available soon. Curious readers can find more detailed information regarding the leak in this article.

Note: It should be remembered that the leaks below come from sources unaffiliated with HoYoverse. As such, they must be taken with a grain of salt. This information is subject to change during the official release of version 1.4.

Honkai Star Rail leaks point toward Jingliu, Topaz, and Xueyi release in version 1.4

The leak from the Tweet of @hsr_stuff2 (Inimahsr2) has detailed information regarding the three new units in Honkai Star Rail. Jingliu, Topaz, and Xueyi will be made available in version 1.4 of the title, according to the leaker group, Team_China.

The banner order hierarchy is detailed as follows:

: Jingliu, release likely during November 2023. Unknown Phase: Xueyi, release likely during November 2023.

Further details regarding each unit are listed below for reference:

: Jingliu is a 5-star unit following the Path of The Destruction. She is of the Ice element. She was first seen during the events of the Companion Mission, “Frosty Blade’s Trial,” featuring Yangqing. Xueyi: Xueyi is a 4-star unit. She follows the Path of The Destruction and is of the Quantum element. Players may remember Xueyi from the events of the Xianzhou Luofu in Honkai Star Rail 1.2, featuring Dan Heng, Luocha, and Sushang.

