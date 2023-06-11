Honkai Star Rail leak showcases Topaz's updated in-game abilities and skills

A new set of leaks surrounding the upcoming Honkai Star Rail character Topaz has surfaced online and has been posted on Twitter by reliable leaker HSR_Stuff. This isn’t the first time that information regarding this character has spawned online rumors and leaks. However, there has been a change to her kit from previous interpretations. While the updates aren’t radical by any means, they will potentially change how the character will work in-game.

The recent 1.1 updates have introduced three new playable characters, including the highly popular Silver Wolf. The upcoming patch 1.2 is also expected to follow the same pattern, but miHoYo hasn’t confirmed yet. There’s a high chance Topaz could be part of either of the next two major updates. However, Honkai Star Rail players can gauge her briefly by reviewing the leaked abilities and kit.

Complete list of Topaz’s skills and abilities in Honkai Star Rail

Basic: She deals fire damage to a single enemy as a percentage of her total attack.

Skill: Titled Difficulty Paying, this move will target a singular enemy with an attack mark. This enemy will receive additional damage from any follow-up attack, but this mark can only be cast upon one character at a given time.

Talent: Named Pig Market, Topaz will summon a creature called Zhang Zhang. This creature can do direct and follow-up attacks on an enemy with the attack mark. If there’s no enemy with the mark, Zhang Zhang will cast it on a random one.

Technique: Topaz’s technique in Honkai Star Rail will be called Explicit Subsidy. Zhang Zhang will find trotters and basic treasures within a certain range, and its first attack will help the main character to recover energy points.

Ultimate: Zhang Zhang enters a state where it can cause extra damage, enjoy a buffed critical damage percentage, and gain attacking speed.

Based on this leak, Topaz seems to be shaping into a really interesting character. She’s expected to be a 5-star character in Honkai Star Rail and belongs to the Path of The Hunt.

It remains to be seen when she will be added to the list of available characters in the game.

