Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail continue to reign as the highest-grossing mobile games in July 2023

Sensor Tower has released a new report featuring July 2023's highest-grossing mobile games, with Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail dominating the chart. Both games sit comfortably at the top, although their June 2023's figures were better. That said, fans of these games should look forward to August's sales. That is because Fontaine will debut in Genshin Impact 4.0, and Kafka will finally be playable in Honkai Star Rail later this month.

Until then, let's look at how the two games fared in July 2023 compared to other big gacha games, as reported by Sensor Tower.

Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail are on top for the highest-grossing mobile games in July 2023

In case this Reddit embed above is dead, or if players just want some quick numbers, they can just check the list of the top 20 highest-grossing games in July 2023 below:

Honkai Star Rail (Global): $40,000,000 Genshin Impact (Global): $31,000,000 Fate/Grand Order (Japan): $24,000,000 Uma Musume: Pretty Derby (Japan): $21,000,000 NIKKE (Global): $15,000,000 Blue Archive (Japan): $14,000,000 Summoners War (Global): $10,000,000 Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage! (Japan): $10,000,000 Fate/Grand Order (Global): $9,000,000 Arknights (Japan): $8,000,000 Blue Archive (Global): $5,000,000 MementoMori (Global): $5,000,000 Epic Seven (Global): $4,000,000 Heaven Burns Red (Japan): $4,000,000 BrownDust2 (Global): $4,000,000 Princess Connect (Japan): $3,000,000 takt op. Symphony (Japan): $2,900,000 Arknights (Global): $1,900,000 Azur Lane (Japan): $1,700,000 Eversoul (Global): $1,100,000

According to Sensor Tower, Honkai Star Rail made $58,000,000 in June 2023, while Genshin Impact apparently reeled in $32,000,000 that month. Their July 2023 estimates are comparatively down, but they're still number one and two worldwide. Note that these figures solely account for Android and iOS.

Japanese data for the first half of 2023

Some Japanese top ten lists for earnings on the left, and downloads on the right (Image via Sensor Tower)

The first list focused on all regions, whereas this image shown above is solely for Japan and concerns 2023's first half. This data also comes from Sensor Tower.

The image shown above reveals that Genshin Impact was the eighth best-selling game in Japan regarding total earnings in 2023's first half, only behind the following:

Monster Strike

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

Fate/Grand Order

Professional Baseball Spirits A

Puzzles & Dragons

Dragon Quest Walk

NIKKE

By comparison, Honkai Star Rail was the fourth most-downloaded game in Japan in 2023's first half. Both of miHoYo's titles have done well in that country, although they historically excel compared to other games when it comes to worldwide sales.

For instance, the first infographic posted in this article shows those two gacha games right at the top.

