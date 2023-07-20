Top 5 most popular Genshin Impact character main subreddits

An excellent way to analyze a Genshin Impact character's popularity is to view the subreddits for their mains. For example, r/HuTao_Mains is where many Hu Tao fans visit for artwork, builds, and more. This article takes a look at the number of mains for the top five most popular subreddits about this topic, as inspired by u/Vakontation's post on the official sub for the game.

The exact numbers listed for every entry below were accurate at the time of writing. However, these figures should still serve as a good benchmark. Let's start with the fifth-most popular Genshin Impact main subreddit before moving on to bigger entries.

Note: These entries do not pertain to NSFW subreddits, so anything to do with those communities won't be referenced below.

5 Genshin Impact main subreddits ranked based on popularity

5) Ayaka

Kamisato Ayaka (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of people who joined r/AyakaMains: ~56,638

The first character on this list is somebody who has been around since the beta days but didn't become playable until much later. Ayaka is especially popular in the Japanese fandom, particularly because of her design, personality, and the fact that Saori Hayami voices her in that dub. Her teased crush on the Traveler is also something many fans love.

Regarding her meta relevance, Ayaka is still one of the best characters in the Spiral Abyss when paired with Shenhe, Kazuha, and Kokomi.

On a side note, r/EulaMains is very close to the fifth spot, as they had 56,527 members when this article was written.

4) Ganyu

Ganyu (Image via HoYovers)

Number of people who joined r/Ganyu: ~62,023

Interstingly, Ganyu fans frequent the most popular subreddit that doesn't have "main" somewhere in its title. Nonetheless, this cocogoat has been a fan favorite since her debut. While she's not as meta-defining as she once was, she is still beloved worldwide. It helps that Freeze teams are very easy to play.

Ganyu's unique design is also fascinating, often leading to fans making silly memes or artwork because of it.

3) Keqing

Keqing (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of people who joined r/KeqingMains: ~67,076

Not to be confused with the KeqingMains website that houses many great builds, r/KeqingMains is a subreddit all about Keqing. Although she's not a catgirl, many players still love her silly hairstyle juxtaposing her serious attitude. Interestingly, she's the most popular default 5-star character that players join a sub for in Genshin Impact.

Keqing has been around since Genshin Impact's launch, which has helped her amass a huge following over the years.

2) Raiden Shogun

Raiden Shogun (Image via HoYoverse)

Number of people who joined r/RaidenMains: ~89,641

Archons have historically been very popular in the Genshin Impact community. For example, there was once a very popular Venti mains subreddit before it became inaccessible. Nowadays, Raiden Shogun is the most beloved Archon online. It should come across as no surprise that all of her banners have historically been some of the best in the game.

Raiden Shogun's cool and aesthetically-pleasing design has made her a fan favorite since her reveal. It also helps that she had a huge focus in the Inazuma Archon Quest storyline, where she effortlessly struck down La Signora.

1) Hu Tao

Number of people who joined r/HuTao_Mains: ~96,930

Hu Tao's popularity is enormous in the Genshin Impact community. It's not just because she has many players wishing to main her, either. She and Yelan still have the most successful banner phase in the Chinese iOS market, indicating that there was a demand for those units in the meta.

It is worth mentioning that Hu Tao is still very good as a DPS unit in Genshin Impact. She still sees regular use in the Spiral Abyss, and her unique playstyle ensures that she won't be outclassed any time soon. Of course, some players also love her design, voice actors, and lore.

It was odd that it took her so long to have a rerun between Version 2.2 and 3.4 when much less popular units get more frequent banners.

Poll : Who do you like more? Hu Tao Raiden Shogun 0 votes