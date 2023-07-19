Most picked Genshin Impact characters in 3.8 Spiral Abyss: Usage rate for Floor 12

A new sample set of 92,818 Genshin Impact players who have cleared the 3.8 Spiral Abyss's Floor 12 is now available. Such data will be visible in this article. Both the most popular units and teams have been documented. Note that even unpopular options can get full star clears, so players don't necessarily have to conform to the data shown below.

Everything featured here is merely to suggest what the best options are in the current metagame. This particular sample is for Genshin Impact 3.8's Spiral Abyss Floor 12 from July 16-31, 2023. Many of the most popular units aren't surprising to guess.

Most popular Genshin Impact characters for 3.8 Spiral Abyss's Floor 12

In case the above embed gets taken down or is too small for you to read, here's a summary of the top placements and their usage:

Nahida: 91.2%

91.2% Kazuha: 80.9%

80.9% Kokomi: 77.9%

77.9% Yelan: 70.9%

70.9% Alhaitham: 64.8%

64.8% Bennett: 64.6%

64.6% Xingqiu: 63.7%

63.7% Nilou: 62.8%

62.8% Baizhu: 59.4%

59.4% Raiden Shogun: 57.1%

57.1% Zhongli: 51.7%

51.7% Kuki Shinobu: 47.8%

47.8% Tartaglia: 47.4%

47.4% Xiangling: 45.7%

45.7% Ayaka: 40.8%

40.8% Shenhe: 40.2%

40.2% Yae Miko: 39.8%

39.8% Ayato: 34.6%

34.6% Hu Tao: 22.3%

22.3% Mona: 15.6%

Nahida's popularity is still overcentralizing, although it isn't as high as the 3.7 data, where she was 97.8%. One character whose popularity shifted massively was Kokomi, now in third place with 77.9% usage, and she was capable of being summoned in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.8 about a week after this data came out.

Wanderer was barely out of the top 20 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all characters' usage from 15% to 1%:

Wanderer: 13.7%

13.7% Tighnari: 11.8%

11.8% Traveler: 10.5%

10.5% Dionna: 9.8%

9.8% Barbara: 9.7%

9.7% Cyno: 9.7%

9.7% Eula: 9%

9% Ganyu: 8.9%

8.9% Yaoyao: 8.5%

8.5% Venti: 7%

7% Fischl: 6.5%

6.5% Itto: 5.3%

5.3% Yoimiya: 4.9%

4.9% Faruzan: 4.9%

4.9% Kujou Sara: 4.6%

4.6% Xiao: 4.5%

4.5% Keqing: 4%

4% Kirara: 3.9%

3.9% Albedo: 3.6%

3.6% Beidou: 2.3%

2.3% Rosaria: 2.3%

2.3% Klee: 2.2%

2.2% Jean: 2.1%

2.1% Layla: 2.1%

2.1% Collei: 1.3%

1.3% Gorou: 1.2%

1.2% Yun Jin: 1.1%

1.1% Kaveh: 1.1%

1.1% Dehya: 1%

Wanderer is simultaneously summonable as Kokomi, although his value in the current meta is much smaller in Genshin Impact 3.8's Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

Heizou was the least used character for Floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

Here's a list of all characters that had below one percent usage in Genshin Impact 3.8's Spiral Abyss Floor 12 from this sample:

Sucrose: 0.7%

0.7% Thoma: 0.6%

0.6% Mika: 0.5%

0.5% Qiqi: 0.4%

0.4% Kaeya: 0.4%

0.4% Diluc: 0.4%

0.4% Lisa: 0.1%

0.1% Ningguang: 0.1%

0.1% Candace: 0.1%

0.1% Aloy: 0.1%

0.1% Dori: 0.1%

0.1% Amber: 0.1%

0.1% Sayu: 0.1%

0.1% Yanfei: 0.1%

0.1% Noelle: 0.1%

0.1% Xinyan: 0.1%

0.1% Chongyun: 0.1%

0.1% Razor: 0.1%

0.1% Heizou: 0.1%

All the usual suspects are here. Unsurprisingly, the data set provided at the beginning of this article contains popular teams that tend to almost always use the characters with high usage rates. For example, the five teams that appeared the most were:

Tartaglia + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling

All of those characters had over 40% usage. That's the end of this brief Genshin Impact 3.8 data recap pertaining to the new Spiral Abyss's Floor 12. By now, Travelers should know who the best units are in the current meta.