Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss usage rate shows most popular teams and characters

Genshin Impact 3.8 recently released their new Spiral Abyss with an updated enemy lineup and new Blessings of the Welkin Moon. Many will be interested in the best characters and teams to use clear Floor 12. This article will use statistics from Akasha Data, a Chinese website that diligently collects data from players related to Spiral Abyss

It is important to note that the data mentioned here will vary slightly in upcoming weeks as more players complete the Spiral Abyss and update the database.

Most popular teams for Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss

Most used teams in the first half of Floor 12 (Image via Akash Data)

Based on the Akasha Data's sample size, here are the five most used teams in the new Spiral Abyss:

Xiangling +Bennett + Tartaglia + Kazuha Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe Traveler (Dendro) + Kokomi + Nilou + Nahida Kokomi + Nilou + Nahida + Baizhu Kokomi + Nilou + Nahida + Yaoyao

The list features multiple teams relying on different reactions, such as Overvape, Freeze, Bloom, and many more. They all have a success rate of more than 95% in clearing the first half and attaining nine stars in Genshin Impact's Floor 12.

Most used teams in the second half of Floor 12 (Image via Akash Data)

Similarly, here are the five most used teams for Floor 12's second half:

Xingiqu + Zhongli + Hu Tao + Yelan Zhongli + Yae Miko + Nahida + Alhaitham Raiden Shogun + Xiangling + Xingiqu + Bennett Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida + Alhaitham Xiangling + Bennett + Raiden Shogun + Yelan

Based on the current sample size in Akasha Data, this set of team compositions of have a success rate of more than 98% to clear the second half of Floor 12. Most Genshin Impact teams use Pyro or Dendro damage dealers such as Hu Tao, Xiangling, and Alhaitham.

Most used characters in Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss

Individual usage rate in 3.8 Spiral Abyss (Image via Akash Data)

As of July 17, 2023, Akasha Data has collected relevant data from around 708 samples. Here are the most used characters in the new Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss:

Nahida: 84.6% Kokomi: 69.8% Kazuha: 64.6% Yelan: 64.2% Nilou: 64% Baizhu: 56.7% Xingiqu: 54.6% Zhongli: 53.2% Alhaitham: 51.6% Raiden Shogun: 43.2% Yae Miko: 37.1% Kuki Shinobu: 33.6% Xiangling: 31.9% Tartaglia: 28.8% Shenhe: 25.3% Hu Tao: 24.3% Ayaka: 22.7% Wanderer: 21.6% Ayato: 18.7% Fischl: 12.8%

In comparison to the previous 3.7 Spiral Abyss statistics, players will see familiar faces in the top 20 list. Nahida continues to stay on top while other characters have gone through some massive placement changes. The new Spiral Abyss should not be difficult if you use the teams or characters mentioned in this article.