Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss leaks: Floor 12 enemy lineups and Blessings

The Spiral Abyss enemy line-up and blessings for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 update have been leaked. The current Floor 12 abyss is said to be one of the most difficult cycles in the game so far, and fortunately, several changes can be seen in the new abyss cycle. The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.8 abyss line-up will seemingly not feature any Consecrated Beasts or Abyss Heralds.
Based on the leaks, the new cycle will bring back some older enemies, such as the Rifthounds and Shadowy Husks. While the leaked Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss does not look as difficult as the current one, travelers might need to bring some good healers to avoid dying from the corrosion effect.
Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy line-up and blessings leaked
Genshin Impact Floor 12 Blessings for all three phases
Phase I
Within 10 seconds of entering the field, the active unit's Normal, Charged, and Plunging DMG will be increased by 30%, and their attack speed will be increased by 10%. These effects will be removed as the active character leaves the field.
Phase II
Whenever a character loses or gains HP, the entire party's ATK will be increased by 7.5% for 10 seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds and stacked up to a maximum of four times, each being counted independently.
Phase III
When a character deals the same type of Physical or Elemental DMG continuously via Normal, Charged, or Plunging DMG six times, a shockwave will be released, dealing True DMG to all nearby enemies. The hit count will reset if the unit leaves the field.
The Blessings seem to favor characters like Kokomi and Eula, and understandably so because they are set to receive rerun banners in version 3.8.
Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy line-up
Floor 12: Chamber 1-1 Level 95
- Wave 1: Rockfond Rifthound Whelp x6 - 272,572 HP
- Wave 1: Thundercraven Rifthound Whelp x4 - 272,572 HP
- Wave 2: Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames x1 - 554,977 HP
- Wave 2: Rockfond Rifthound x1 - 795,002 HP
- Wave 2: Thundercraven Rifthound x1 - 795,002 HP
Floor 12: Chamber 1-2 Level 95
- Wave 1: Primal Construct: Prospector - 386,144 HP
- Wave 1: Primal Construct: Repulsor - 386,144 HP
- Wave 1: Primal Construct: Reshaper - 386,144 HP
- Wave 2: Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 454,287 HP
- Wave 2: Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap Hatchling x1 - 454,287 HP
- Wave 3: Thunderhelm Lawachurl x1 - 624,349 HP
- Wave 3: Hydro Hilichurl Rogue x2 - 567,585 HP
Floor 12: Chamber 2-1 Level 98
- Wave 1: Fatui Skirmisher - Geochanter Bracer x2 - 229,937 HP
- Wave 1: Eremite Desert Clearwater x2 - 463,505 HP
- Wave 2: Black Serpent Knight: Rockbreaker Ax x1 - 1,003,012 HP
- Wave 2: Shadowy Husk: Defender x1 - 515,006 HP
- Wave 2: Shadowy Husk: Line Breaker x1 - 772,509 HP
- Wave 2: Shadowy Husk: Standard Bearer x1 - 643,757 HP
Floor 12: Chamber 2-2 Level 98
- Wave 1: Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (ASIMON) - 2,060,024 HP
Floor 12: Chamber 3-1 Level 100
- Wave 1: Eremite Desert Clearwater x1 - 499,140 HP
- Wave 1: Eremite Daythunder x1 - 554,600 HP
- Wave 1: Eremite Scorching Loremaster x1 - 610,060 HP
- Wave 1: Mirror Maiden x1 - 831,900 HP
Floor 12: Chamber 3-2 Level 100
- Wave 1: Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap x1 - 1,663,801 HP
- Wave 1: Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap x1 - 1,663,801 HP
Many Genshin Impact players might find the first chamber of Floor 12 quite challenging since it features a lot of enemies. Furthermore, these enemies will spawn in waves, and travelers might waste too much time defeating each one. A good healer will also be advised because the team will be exposed to corrosion when fighting against the Rifthounds.
At the same time, Genshin Impact players will need powerful DPS characters since the new abyss features several tanky enemies such as ASIMON and Bathysmal Vishaps.