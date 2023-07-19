Top 5 most used teams in Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss

A sample of 92,818 Chinese players have recorded their successful teams for the Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss. This article will highlight the five most popular ones based on appearance rates. It is worth noting that the following lineups are merely the most used options, and alternative compositions can succeed as long as you know what you're doing.

Many of the top five teams should come as no surprise. For example, the Childe International lineup shown in the cover photo for this article is one of the five compositions featured below. The following entries will be arranged from lowest to highest appearance rates.

5 popular Genshin Impact 3.8 teams for Spiral Abyss

5) Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling

Raiden National is still popular (Image via HoYoverse)

Appearance Rate: 7.7%

First Half Usage: 13%

Second Half Usage: 87%

Raiden National is one of the most tried and true teams to clear the Spiral Abyss's Floor 12. These four characters have consistently been one of the most popular team comps of all time since Raiden Shogun's debut, and it's no different in Genshin Impact 3.8.

Every character listed here also has over 45% usage, a trait common for most popular teams in Genshin Impact 3.8. In fact, the next team is nigh-identical to this one in terms of composition, except one party member is swapped out.

4) Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling

Yelan replaces Xingqiu from the previous lineup here (Image via HoYoverse)

Appearance Rate: 9.5%

First Half Usage: 10%

Second Half Usage: 90%

Yelan and Xingqiu fulfill very similar roles in a team. Yelan is a 5-star with better damage, meaning some players might find her more useful for a team seeking Hydro application. Interestingly, this lineup is slightly more popular for the second half than the first half of Genshin Impact 3.8's Spiral Abyss Floor 12 than the last team.

This team is basically a modified version of Raiden National and has almost all the main positives as the previous entry. Raiden is a great battery with excellent damage, while Bennett and Xiangling can apply Pyro. Bennett has a heal and easier Attack buff to confirm than Xiangling, but Xiangling's Pyronado is much better at Pyro application.

3) Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe

Another popular team in Genshin Impact 3.8 (Image via HoYoverse)

Appearance Rate: 9.7%

First Half Usage: 98%

Second Half Usage: 2%

This is the first team on this list that more players use for the first half of Genshin Impact 3.8's Floor 12 rather than the second half. Astute Travelers should recognize that this exact team has also been incredibly popular throughout previous iterations of the Spiral Abyss.

Kokomi applies Hydro and has excellent heals, while Ayaka and Shenhe can easily freeze enemies. Kazuha (with Viridescent Vinerer) and Shenhe can shred Cryo RES, helping this team deal massive damage to the numerous waves of enemies you'll be fighting.

2) Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu

Nahida teams utilizing a Dendro Elemental Reaction are very good in the current Spiral Abyss meta (Image via HoYoverse)

Appearance Rate: 13.9%

First Half Usage: 7%

Second Half Usage: 93%

It is worth mentioning that Nahida was the most popular character used overall in this dataset, with a usage rate of 91.2%. Unsurprisingly, many popular teams used her. The main thing of note is that her usage is spread throughout many teams outside of the top five.

This particular team has two heavy Dendro hitters to help set up the Hyperblooms. Xingqiu applies Hydro and some extra utility, while Kuki Shinobu uses Electro and can be a good healer.

1) Tartaglia + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling

Appearance Rate: 18.9%

First Half Usage: 95%

Second Half Usage: 5%

The final team on this Spiral Abyss Floor 12 list is Childe International. Like Raiden National, this particular lineup has been incredibly successful in past version updates. Chile International is number one in Genshin Impact 3.8 in terms of appearance based on the Chinese sample of 92,818 people referenced in this article.

An appearance rate of 18.9% is much higher than what every other team has from this dataset. It's also worth noting that Childe International's usage rate is also pretty good at 50.6%, as only the aforementioned Ayaka team is used more in the Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 by people who own all said characters.