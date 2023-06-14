Kazuha is finally back with his second rerun banner in Genshin Impact version 3.7. He is one of the best support units in the game, as he can significantly lower the enemies' Elemental RES while swirling elements and grouping them up. On top of that, he can also provide a huge Elemental DMG bonus from his passives to all his party members, depending on his Max Elemental Mastery.

Thanks to his amazing kit, Kazuha is one of the most versatile units that can fit virtually every team in the game. This article will list some of the best team comps travelers can form for the wandering samurai in Genshin Impact.

Raiden Hypercarry and 4 other best Kazuha team comps in Genshin Impact

1) Raiden Hypercarry team

Raiden Shogun Hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Most Genshin Impact players would already know how strong Raiden Shogun is. The Electro Archon has one of the most powerful Elemental Bursts and can overpower most enemies in the game. This Hypercarry team consists of Raiden Shogun and three support characters that can provide her with many buffs to increase her damage, allowing her to wipe out all the opponents.

Kazuha is one of the best Elemental DMG buffers in the game, making him one of the best units to buff the Shogun's Electro DMG.

2) Ayaka Permafreeze team

Ayaka Permafreeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

While Cryo has not received any new reaction damages or buffs in a long time, Ayaka remains one of the most powerful main DPS units in Genshin Impact. Her best team is the Permafreeze team which consists of Shenhe, Kokomi, and Kazuha. On a related note, this party also ranked second in the list of most used teams in version 3.7's Spiral Abyss Floor 12, which shows how good this team is.

Although the freeze reaction itself does not deal any damage, Kazuha can significantly buff Ayaka's Cryo damage through his passives, making him one of the best Anemo supports for the Cryo princess.

3) Childe International team

Childe International Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Tartaglia, aka Childe, is one of the best Hydro DPS units, and this International team with Xiangling, Kazuha, and Bennett is arguably his strongest team in the game. Since Kazuha can swirl multiple elements simultaneously, he can buff both Pyro and Hydro damage and significantly increase the party's overall DPS.

Childe International team usually ranks top five in the list of most used teams in Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss, proving how strong and powerful this team is in the community.

4) Kazuha National team

National team with Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

The National team is one of the most broken teams in Genshin Impact and generally consists of Xingqiu, Xiangling, Bennett, and one flex slot. Adding Kazuha to the party significantly increases the party's damage output. More importantly, he synergizes so well with Xiangling because her Pyronado allows him to swirl Pyro frequently and provide a lot of buffs and debuffs.

Additionally, all the party members except Kazuha are 4-star units, which makes it a very accessible and F2P-friendly team.

5) Mono Cryo

Mono Cryo team (Image via HoYoverse)

A mono team is essentially a team that consists of three or four characters of the same element. This party specifically consists of Ayaka, Ganyu, Shenhe, and Kazuha. While the mono Cryo comp might not be as strong as the Freeze team comps, it is still one of the most powerful ones in the game.

As Ganyu and Ayaka act as the main damage dealers, Shenhe and Kazuha can provide a huge Cryo damage bonus buff to generate an insane amount of DPS. That said, the wandering samurai can work well in other mono-element teams, such as mono Pyro or Electro.

