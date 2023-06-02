Although the majority of the Genshin Impact community struggled to clear Floor 12 of the new Spiral Abyss cycle, many were able to do it with 9 stars. The players were also kind enough to provide information about their descent to the final floors of the abyss to Akasha Data, a Chinese website. Thanks to this, the online platform gathered data on the usage rates of teams and characters on Floor 12 this week from over 1000 players.

Do note that the usage rate depends on how many players own a character and used it in the teams to clear Genshin Impact's Spiral Abyss. Here are the five teams that recorded the highest battle count in the current Floor 12 as of this writing.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Five teams in Spiral Abyss Floor 12, ranked by popularity

5) Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu + Bennett

This was the fifth most used team (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle count: 163

163 First half pick rate: 0%

0% Second half pick rate: 100%

The first team on the list is the odd combination of Xingqiu, Bennett, Kuki, and Nahida. They had a battle count of 163 with a 100% pick rate in the second half of Floor 12, which is unsurprising considering that Chamber I has three Abyss Heralds. Interestingly, all the characters in this team, excluding Kuki, also ranked in the top five most used characters in Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss.

4) Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Childe International Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle count: 232

232 First half pick rate: 48%

48% Second half pick rate: 52%

The Childe International team with Kazuha, Xiangling, and Bennett was again an extremely popular choice in the Spiral Abyss. They are ranked fourth with a total of 232 battle counts. It is also the only team in the top five with nearly the same pick rate in both the first and second halves, with a 48 to 52 ratio, which is reasonable since this team is good against both single and AoE targets.

3) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Nahida

Hu Tao was a popular option in the current Spiral Abyss (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle count: 319

319 First half pick rate: 0%

0% Second half pick rate: 100%

Hu Tao was surprisingly a popular choice, and her team ranked third overall in the current Spiral Abyss. This team had a total of 319 battle counts and a 100% pick rate in the second half as well. Hu Tao is an extremely powerful Pyro DPS unit, so it is understandable why so many Genshin Impact players used her with Nahida and Yelan to fight the Cryo and Hydro Abyss Heralds.

2) Ayaka + Shenhe + Kokomi + Kazuha

Ayaka Permafreeze team (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle count: 383

383 First half pick rate: 100%

100% Second half pick rate: 0%

The Ayaka Freeze team is one of the most powerful teams in Genshin Impact, and understandably so. This team had the second-highest usage rate, with a total of 383 battle counts at the time of writing this article. Interestingly, this is the only team in the top five with a 100% pick rate in the first half, with zero battles fought in the second half.

1) Nahida + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Nahida national team (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle count: 662

662 First half pick rate: 0%

0% Second half pick rate: 100%

The National team with Nahida was the most popular team in Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss Floor 12. They had the highest battle count at 662 and once again a 100% pick rate in the second half.

