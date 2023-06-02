The new Spiral Abyss enemy line-up in version 3.7 has been causing many problems for numerous Genshin Impact players. The latest Abyss cycle has the most difficult group of enemies, such as the Consecrated Beasts and Abyss Heralds, who can one-shot even the tankiest unit in the team. Another factor that makes it even more difficult to clear the floor in time is that some enemies spawn in multiple waves far away from each other.

In addition, the trio of Abyss Heralds can freeze and drain the active character's HP while also increasing their Skill cooldown. While players will definitely need some luck on their side, this article will feature some of the best Genshin Impact characters to bring against the Heralds and Consecrated Beasts.

Best characters to defeat the Consecrated Beasts and Abyss Heralds in Genshin Impact 3.7 Spiral Abyss

1) Nahida

Nahida's Dendro application ability is the best in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Nahida's Elemental Skill allows her to mark her enemies and consistently apply Dendro. This makes her a good choice to add to the team with someone like Xiangling and Xingqiu to fight the three Abyss Heralds in the current Spiral Abyss.

The most difficult part about fighting the Heralds is breaking their shield, and Nahida can do just that thanks to her Elemental Skill. Triggering the Burning and Burgeon reactions is one of the fastest ways to break the shields of the Abyss Heralds.

2) Xiangling

Xiangling is one of the best sub-DPS units (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiangling is one of the best sub-DPS units in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Burst, Pyronado, is a powerful ability that deals a huge amount of Pyro damage to nearby enemies in a fairly big AoE. She is a great option to bring for the battle against the Abyss Heralds and break their shields. Furthermore, paired with Xingqiu and Nahida, she can trigger powerful Burgeon reactions to make the process even faster.

3) Kazuha

Kazuha is the best Anemo support unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Kazuha is arguably the best Anemo character in Genshin Impact and can be used in most teams. He is a great unit against the Consecrated Beasts, known for inflicting massive incoming damage and their aggressiveness. Kazuha can use his skill to apply crowd control on them and also shred some elemental resistance. Unsurprisingly, he was also a member of the Ayaka Freeze team, which ranked second in the list of most-used teams in Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss.

4) Ayaka

Ayaka is one of the strongest DPS units (Image via HoYoverse)

Ayaka is the best Cryo main DPS unit in Genshin Impact. Her abilities to consistently apply Cryo on enemies and deal an insane amount of damage from her skills have made her one of the most popular choices in the Spiral Abyss. As previously mentioned, the Consecrated Beasts are known for their aggressiveness, and the Shirasagi no Himegimi can be considered the perfect counter to their attack pattern.

Ayaka, when paired with a Hydro unit, can trigger the Freeze reaction that can keep the Beasts frozen in one place, not allowing them to do anything while she uses her powerful attacks to defeat them.

5) Bennett

Bennett is one of the best supports (Image via HoYoverse)

Bennett is one of the best buffers in the game, and he is a 4-star unit, which makes him easier to obtain. Genshin Impact players can use him in the team against the Abyss Heralds. He can buff the team's attack from his Elemental Burst, provide good healing, and break the Cryo Herald's shield. Interestingly, Bennett was ranked the third most used character in the current Spiral Abyss cycle.

Poll : 0 votes