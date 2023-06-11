The second phase of Genshin Impact version 3.7 will begin very soon, which means that travelers will have a chance to pull for Kazuha and Alhaitham. One specializes in supporting and buffing his party members to increase their overall DPS, while the other is a proper main Dendro DPS unit. As their banners get closer, many fans might be wondering which character should they pull in the second phase.

Since obtaining Primogems and Intertwined Fates can be pretty difficult for F2P players, it is understandable if they're not sure which unit they want to get. This article will help travelers decide which character they should pull in Genshin Impact version 3.7 Phase II.

Who should you pull in Genshin Impact 3.7 Phase II - Kazuha or Alhaitham?

Kazuha

Kazuha is the best Anemo unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's first talk about each character and go over their roles in a team. Kazuha is an Anemo character that can apply crowd-control on nearby enemies and gather them together in one place, which is a very useful ability. Additionally, thanks to his ability to swirl elements, he can use the Viridescent Venerer set bonuses and decrease foes' Elemental Resistance by 40%, which is a significant debuff.

At the same time, Kazuha can also buff his party members' Elemental Damage from his passive talent, making him one of the best support units in Genshin Impact. Thanks to his amazing kit, he is one of the most versatile characters, and can thus fit in most teams in the game. On a related note, Kazuha is also a good choice for exploration.

Alhaitham

Alhaitham is a powerful Dendro main DPS unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike Kazuha, Alhaitham is a main DPS unit that needs to stay on-field most of the time. His Chisel-Light Mirror allows him to consistently deal Dendro damage from his Normal, Charged, and Plunged Attacks to enemies. His Dendro application is extremely fast and he can trigger almost all Dendro-based reactions.

In addition, Alhaitham's damage scales off both his ATK and Elemental Mastery, which allows him to deal extra damage and makes him a powerful Dendro DPS unit. On that note, his only weaknesses would be that he relies on his mirrors too much and cannot perform well outside Dendro-based teams.

Conclusion

Kazuha is better meta-wise (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Kazuha and Alhaitham are two of the most powerful characters in Genshin Impact and are extremely good at what they do. However, from a meta perspective, the former comes out on top since he is universally good. Kazuha can swirl most elements and buff his party members' Elemental Damage. Therefore, if travelers wish to play regular elemental reaction-based teams such as Freeze and Vaporize, then they should go for him.

Meanwhile, Alhaitham is a good main DPS unit, but he works well only in Dendro-based teams. Thus, he is a solid choice if players want to try Dendro teams and already have Nahida, since she can provide good Dendro support.

Poll : 0 votes