Should you pull Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.7 rerun? Pros, cons, and pull-value explained

Alhaitham will be having a rerun in Genshin Impact 3.7 on June 13, 2023, and the question on many players' minds is whether he is worth it. The answer will vary, depending on a player's account and resources, but it is worth mentioning that the character has had plenty of success in the Spiral Abyss Floor 12 in recent patches. That alone would suggest he's at least viable in the current metagame.

However, it's still worth looking at the pros and cons before pulling for Alhaitham. Everything below is relevant for his rerun in Genshin Impact 3.7, but it may reference future content like the upcoming Fontaine patches.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Why Alhaitham is a good pull in Genshin Impact 3.7

He had high usage in the recent Spiral Abyss

Anybody who is one of the most used characters for the Genshin Impact 3.7 Spiral Abyss is bound to be useful somewhere. Based on the above dataset with over 100,000 applicants, Alhaitham ended up having an Appearance Rate of 40.9%, putting him in 14th place overall for this patch.

Here are some reasons why this character is considered terrific in the current meta:

Great Dendro application: His whole kit can make spamming Dendro attacks easy.

His whole kit can make spamming Dendro attacks easy. Dendro teams are extremely good and flexible: Anybody with the Dendro element is bound to be useful since their Elemental Reactions are so good.

Anybody with the Dendro element is bound to be useful since their Elemental Reactions are so good. On-field Dendro character: Some Dendro characters tend to be better off-field, so having an on-field choice can be good in some team comps.

Some Dendro characters tend to be better off-field, so having an on-field choice can be good in some team comps. Excellent performance in the Spiral Abyss: If he can clear the hardest content efficiently, then the rest of the game should be a breeze.

If he can clear the hardest content efficiently, then the rest of the game should be a breeze. Amazing DPS potential: This character can easily deal impressive damage in teams, emphasizing his strengths.

This character can easily deal impressive damage in teams, emphasizing his strengths. Fairly easy to build: For example, Harbinger of Dawn is good on him, and it's a 3-star Sword.

As useful as he is to pull at first glance, there are some cons to consider, too.

Why some players will skip Alhaitham's rerun in Genshin Impact 3.7

He won't be useful for everybody

There are several reasons why some players might skip this character, such as:

They already have him: This is self-explanatory.

This is self-explanatory. Kazuha banner: Kazuha is also having a rerun at the same time, and Kazuha is very good.

Kazuha is also having a rerun at the same time, and Kazuha is very good. Nahida's popularity: Some players would just stick with Nahida for their Dendro-based teams.

Some players would just stick with Nahida for their Dendro-based teams. Fontaine's upcoming debut: Fontaine is coming up in Version 4.0, so some of the new characters might be more exciting to some gamers.

Fontaine is coming up in Version 4.0, so some of the new characters might be more exciting to some gamers. No resources: If you have already spent your Primogems and Intertwined Fates recently, you may want to recuperate your losses.

All these reasons are quite significant. For example, many of the best Spiral Abyss teams use Nahida more frequently than Alhaitham. Similarly, some of the latter character's best teams involve the Dendro Archon, but her best lineups don't include him.

Besides that, Kazuha is also very splashable and is arguably more valuable than Alhaitham from a meta-perspective. After all, Kazuha is the most used Anemo character in Genshin Impact 3.7's Spiral Abyss Floor 12 and is only eclipsed in usage by the aforementioned Nahida.

Conclusion

He's not a must-have or a must-skip type of character

There are valid reasons to pull for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.7. It wouldn't be a mistake to summon him if you like the character and if the previously mentioned drawbacks won't be an issue for your account.

