Genshin Impact 3.7 Alhaitham banner release date, 4-stars, countdown, and rerun details

Genshin Impact's latest 3.7 updates will soon enter Phase II, featuring new content and rerun banners. Many players are excited as recent official posts revealed Alhaitham's rerun banner and the 4-stars characters that will appear alongside him. The 5-star Dendro scribe is well known for his DPS kit, where he can apply Dendro applications and deal tons of damage through elemental reactions.

Alhaitham will share the limited banner pity with Kaedehara Kazuha, who is also returning for his third rerun. This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about the official details of Alhaitham's banner, along with a universal countdown to track it.

Genshin Impact 3.7: Officials reveal Alhaitham's rerun, 4-star banners, and more

HoYoverse officials recently released official posts revealing the character and weapon banners for Phase II of the Genshin Impact 3.7 update. As shown in the Twitter post above, the character event banner will feature two of the most sought-after sword characters, Alhaitham and Kazuha. While the former is a Dendro DPS, the latter is a master of crowd-control and providing useful buffs to the entire party.

Official details confirm that both of these rerun banners will drop on June 13, 2023, at 18:00. Furthermore, the 5-star characters will be accompanied by the following 4-stars on the rerun banners:

Xiangling (Pyro-Polearm)

Heizuou (Anemo-Catalyst)

Yaoyao (Dendro-Polearm)

Official banner 4-stars for Phase II (Image via HoYoverse)

All of these 4-star characters will receive a huge boost to their drop rates, which will stay active for 21 days until the release of Genshin Impact's next update. All three of these characters have good synergy with Alhaitham, especially Xiangling and Yaoyao.

While the former is one of the best 4-star off-field Pyro damage-dealers, Yaoyao is a Dendro healer who can provide a huge burst of healing to both active characters and the team. Heizou is another DPS/on-field driver who belongs to the Anemo family and uses Catalyst weapons.

Universal countdown to track Alhaitham's rerun banner in the 3.8 update

This countdown can be used by players to keep track of the banner release for Alhaitham's first rerun. It is important to remember that the announcements made by Genshin Impact officials so far are the basis for this countdown. Any last-minute adjustments made by the developers won't be reflected here.

Alhaitham's signature weapon will appear in Phase II weapon banner

Official weapon banner for Phase II (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact officials have also revealed the upcoming weapon banner (aka Epitome Invocation) for upcoming Phase II. Here is a list of everything that will be featured:

Wavebreaker's Fin (Polearm)

Mouun's Moon (Bow)

Favonius Sword (Sword)

Sacrificial Greatsword (Claymore)

Favonius Codex (Catalyst)

The banner will also feature Alhaitham's signature weapon, Light of Foliar Incision (Sword). This 5-star will share banner pity with Kazuha's signature weapon, Freedom-Sworm (Sword).

Poll : 0 votes