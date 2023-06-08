HoYoverse has officially announced the Phase II schedule of Genshin Impact version 3.7, including all the upcoming events and banners. The next half of the ongoing patch is set to begin on June 13, 2023, at 6 pm and will run for 21 days, ending on July 4, 2023. Kazuha and Alhaitham have already been confirmed to be the upcoming rate-up 5-star units for the upcoming phase of Genshin Impact.

Luckily, HoYoverse has also revealed all the 4-star characters that will be featured on both Character Event Wishes in Phase II. This article will provide countdowns for all servers that will indicate the time left until Kazuha's banner is officially available and list all the 4-star units that will receive a drop-rate boost.

Countdown to Genshin Impact version 3.7 Kazuha Phase II banner for all servers

The above timer is for the Genshin Impact Asian server. The exact starting time for Kazuha's banner is June 13, 2023, at 6 pm (UTC+8). Players on this server are usually the first to get all the Phase II events and banners out of all three servers. Do note that the same also applies to the Epitome Invocation Wish.

Slightly behind the Asian server is the European server since it is based on UTC+1. Players on this server always get to enjoy the new Event Wishes before the NA fans but after the Asian players.

Finally, the above countdown is for the American server based on UTC-5 behind Europe. They are the last to receive these updates out of all three servers. Kazuha's banner will last three weeks, or 21 days, until July 4, 2023. While he is an amazing character, players shouldn't feel forced to pull him and go for the character they truly like and want.

All Genshin Impact Phase II banner 4-star characters revealed

Phase II of Genshin Impact version 3.7 is about bringing back two powerful characters in the game - Alhaitham and Kazuha. Fortunately, the 4-stars that will be featured on their banners are also among the best ones in the game. As already mentioned, Kazuha's banner will drop on June 13, 2023, and last until July 4, 2023.

Here is a list of all the 4-star characters that will receive a drop rate boost on Kazuha's banner:

Xiangling (Pyro)

Yaoyao (Dendro)

Shikanoin Heizou (Anemo)

Xiangling is one of the best 4-star characters in the game. Her Pyronado allows her to deal a lot of Pyro damage to all the nearby enemies in a fairly big AoE. Likewise, Yaoyao is an incredible unit that can apply Dendro to opponents to trigger reactions and heal her team members. Meanwhile, Heizou is a decent Anemo main DPS and a fun-to-play character.

