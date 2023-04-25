Genshin Impact 3.7 banners: Kazuha, Alhaitham, Kirara, and 4-star character leaks

Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks are already out, revealing featured 5-star and 4-star characters. While it's difficult to currently verify the authenticity of these rumors, some Travelers might be curious to see what they state. The information listed below could be accurate, although one should take the following information with a grain of salt.
Yoimiya and Yae Miko are supposedly promotional 5-stars for the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7. Chonyun, Kirara, and Yun Jin have been rumored to be their featured 4-stars. Alhaitham and Kazuha will apparently be in the second phase of that update. Their featured 4-stars are expected to be Yaoyao, Heizou, and Xiangling.
Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks: All revealed characters thus far
The first leak is a correction of an old one. The rumor states that the banner phases for Genshin Impact 3.7 will be as follows:
- 1st Phase: Yoimiya and Yae Miko (Kirara is one of the featured 4-stars)
- 2nd Phase: Alhaitham and Kazuha
The old order was rumored to be the opposite, but that information is now outdated. Other leaks also indicate that there will be no new 5-star characters in this update, so the above Tweet could fall in line with that rumor since all these characters may just be having reruns.
All featured 4-stars sans Kirara were unrevealed when the leak came out. However, a new rumor spread by Twitter user vississ has sparked a discussion about who else will be featured in the upcoming banners.
Here is a simplified version of the above Tweet:
- 1st Phase: Chongyun + Kirara + Yun Jin
- 2nd Phase: Yaoyao + Heizou + Xiangling
Unfortunately, there is no way for readers to confirm these leaks at present. Genshin Impact 3.7 is due to be released around May 24, 2023, meaning there is a lot of time between then and when these rumors first spread.
Players would usually have to wait a few days before the banners come out for credible leaks on the matter. Thus, this information being released nearly a month before the next update is unexpected.
Other information on featured characters for Genshin Impact 3.7
For reference, here are the last few times each of the leaked 5-star characters were featured on a banner in the game:
- Yoimiya: November 2 to November 18, 2022
- Yae Miko: November 18 to December 6, 2022
- Alhaitham: January 18 to February 7, 2023
- Kazuha: July 13 to August 2, 2022
Here is when the following 4-star units were last featured:
- Kirara: N/A
- Chongyun: June 21 to July 12, 2022
- Yun Jin: January 18 to February 7, 2023
- Yaoyao: January 18 to February 7, 2023
- Heizou: November 18 to December 6, 2022
- Xiangling: October 14 to November 1, 2022
Chongyun has gone the longest for a 4-star character without being featured on a banner since Version 2.7. Besides that, Kirara is a brand-new character whose details have already been leaked to the public.