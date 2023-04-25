Genshin Impact 3.7 banners: Kazuha, Alhaitham, Kirara, and 4-star character leaks

Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks are already out, revealing featured 5-star and 4-star characters. While it's difficult to currently verify the authenticity of these rumors, some Travelers might be curious to see what they state. The information listed below could be accurate, although one should take the following information with a grain of salt.

Yoimiya and Yae Miko are supposedly promotional 5-stars for the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.7. Chonyun, Kirara, and Yun Jin have been rumored to be their featured 4-stars. Alhaitham and Kazuha will apparently be in the second phase of that update. Their featured 4-stars are expected to be Yaoyao, Heizou, and Xiangling.

Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks: All revealed characters thus far

The first leak is a correction of an old one. The rumor states that the banner phases for Genshin Impact 3.7 will be as follows:

1st Phase: Yoimiya and Yae Miko (Kirara is one of the featured 4-stars)

The old order was rumored to be the opposite, but that information is now outdated. Other leaks also indicate that there will be no new 5-star characters in this update, so the above Tweet could fall in line with that rumor since all these characters may just be having reruns.

All featured 4-stars sans Kirara were unrevealed when the leak came out. However, a new rumor spread by Twitter user vississ has sparked a discussion about who else will be featured in the upcoming banners.

Here is a simplified version of the above Tweet:

1st Phase: Chongyun + Kirara + Yun Jin

Unfortunately, there is no way for readers to confirm these leaks at present. Genshin Impact 3.7 is due to be released around May 24, 2023, meaning there is a lot of time between then and when these rumors first spread.

Players would usually have to wait a few days before the banners come out for credible leaks on the matter. Thus, this information being released nearly a month before the next update is unexpected.

Other information on featured characters for Genshin Impact 3.7

Kirara is the only new character for Genshin Impact 3.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

For reference, here are the last few times each of the leaked 5-star characters were featured on a banner in the game:

Yoimiya: November 2 to November 18, 2022

November 2 to November 18, 2022 Yae Miko: November 18 to December 6, 2022

November 18 to December 6, 2022 Alhaitham: January 18 to February 7, 2023

January 18 to February 7, 2023 Kazuha: July 13 to August 2, 2022

Here is when the following 4-star units were last featured:

Kirara: N/A

N/A Chongyun: June 21 to July 12, 2022

June 21 to July 12, 2022 Yun Jin: January 18 to February 7, 2023

January 18 to February 7, 2023 Yaoyao: January 18 to February 7, 2023

January 18 to February 7, 2023 Heizou: November 18 to December 6, 2022

November 18 to December 6, 2022 Xiangling: October 14 to November 1, 2022

Chongyun has gone the longest for a 4-star character without being featured on a banner since Version 2.7. Besides that, Kirara is a brand-new character whose details have already been leaked to the public.

