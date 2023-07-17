Top 5 most picked teams in Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss

The Spiral Abyss has reset its enemy line-up for the ongoing Genshin Impact 3.8 cycle. Fortunately, the new Floor 12 does not have Consecrated Beasts, making it easier than the previous cycle. Like always, a popular Chinese website, Akasha Data, collected information from hundreds of players to find out the most picked teams and characters in the new Spiral Abyss.

The data shows the pick rates of all the teams used to clear both halves of Floor 12. This article will cover the top five most used teams based on battle counts, but it should be noted that the statistics are subject to change as more Genshin Impact players will play Spiral Abyss in the coming weeks.

5 most used teams in Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

5) Zhongli + Nahida + Yae Miko + Alhaitham

Alhaitham Spread team (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle Count: 119

119 Full star rate: 99.16%

99.16% First half pick rate: 0%

0% Second half pick rate: 100%

The first team on the list is Zhongli, Nahida, Yae Miko, and Alhaitham, with a battle count of 119, and 99.16% of the Genshin Impact players who picked this party got nine stars on Floor 12. Overall, Dendro seems to be one of the most effective elements in the second half of Floor 12 since it features ASIMON and a few Primal Constructs. As evident from the data, it had a 100% pick rate in the second half and 0% in the first.

4) Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden National is a good F2P team (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle Count: 120

120 Full star rate: 100%

100% First half pick rate: 9%

9% Second half pick rate: 91%

The Raiden National team was once again a popular choice in Genshin Impact Spiral Abyss, with a battle count of 120 at the time of writing this article. Interestingly, this party is the only one on the list with a 100% success rate, which means everyone who used this team got nine stars. The Raiden National team was mostly picked in the second half with a 91% pick rate opposed to 9% in the first half.

3) Ayaka + Shenhe + Kazuha + Kokomi

Ayaka freeze is good in the first half of Floor 12 (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle Count: 157

157 Full star rate: 96.82%

96.82% First half pick rate: 100%

100% Second half pick rate: 0%

Ayaka's Freeze team with Shenhe, Kokomi, and Kazuha was the third most used team in 3.8 Spiral Abyss Floor 12. It had a 96.82% full star rate with 157 battle counts. Furthermore, it had a 100% pick rate in the first half, which is understandable since this half has too many enemies.

4) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Hu Tao vape team (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle Count: 162

162 Full star rate: 99.38%

99.38% First half pick rate: 1%

1% Second half pick rate: 99%

Slightly ahead of Ayaka's freeze teams is Hu Tao's vaporize team comp with Zhongli, Yelan, and Xingqiu. The battle count of this team at the time of writing is 162, with a 99.38% full star success rate. Interestingly, only Hu Tao's vape team comp had a pick rate of 1% in the first half and 99% in the second half of Genshin Impact 3.8 Spiral Abyss.

1) Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

Childe International is the most popular team (Image via HoYoverse)

Battle Count: 229

229 Full star rate: 99.13%

99.13% First half pick rate: 94%

94% Second half pick rate: 6%

The Childe International team is currently dominating Genshin Impact 3.8's Spiral Abyss. It is the only party on the list with a battle count of over 200. It also has a 99.13% full star success rate. While this team can be used in either half of Floor 12, it has a 94% pick rate in the first half and only 6% in the second half.