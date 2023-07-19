Version 1.2 of Honkai Star Rail brings all-new content focused on the second half of the Xianzhou Luofu campaign. The campaign brings new locations, farming materials, and boss battles. One major boss battle players will face early on during version 1.2 is against Yanqing. Thankfully, the fight is not difficult and won't take too long to complete. Interested players can read on further to learn more about the boss battle and its mechanics.

Note: Heavy spoilers for the Honkai Star Rail 1.2 campaign will follow. Viewer discretion is advised.

How to beat Yanqing in Honkai Star Rail 1.2

Yanqing enters battle against the party (Image via YouTube/MELOO)

The boss fight against Yanqing begins shortly after a confrontation between Blade, Dan Heng/Imbibitor Lunae, and Yanqing. A general strategy guide is provided below for easy reference:

1) Yanqing boss: Attacks and Weaknesses

Yanqing unleashes his Sword Formation (Image via YouTube/MELOO)

The “Cloud Knight Lieutenant: Yanqing” will begin the battle with Sword Formation. Sword Formation will generate four Formation Cores, indicated by the flying swords surrounding Yanqing.

Players will be tasked with destroying the four Flying Swords to inhibit the Formation Cores. In this state, Yanqing possesses no weaknesses. It is highly recommended players deal with the Flying Swords first. Two of the Swords have Wind Weakness Break while the other two possess Imaginary Weakness Break.

Yaning prepares for a counterattack (Image via YouTube/MELOO)

Yanqing reveals his weaknesses once the Swords have been dealt with - particularly towards Lightning, Wind, and Imaginary DMG. Keep a close guard, as he often uses Cascading Laceration to deal massive AoE damage to the party.

2) Team setup and battle guide

Blade charges his Skill mid-battle (Image via YouTube/MELOO)

The first Yanqing boss battle in Honkai Star Rail 1.2 is restricted to the campaign only, and players are handed control of two 5-star characters - Imbibitor Lunae and Blade. Since these are Trial characters, players need not worry about stats and build.

As such, a significant part of the battle is choreographed with Skills and Ultimate abilities locked until the fight progresses. Blade and Imbibitor Lunae are limited to using Basic ATK until now.

The battle progressively heats up when Blade unleashes his Skill to dismantle the Flying Swords. This is followed by Imbibitor Lunae using his own Skill to destroy the remaining two Swords.

Once Yanqing’s weakness is exposed, he will counterattack immediately.

Imbibitor Lunae using his Ultimate (Image via YouTube/MELOO)

Next, Imbibitor Lunae can use his Ultimate ability to enhance his Basic Attack, “Blast.” Using this ability will shave off a fair bit of Yanqing’s HP and finally end the battle.

Yanqing is expected to join as a farmable boss later on post-campaign. Details regarding the material drops and Trailblaze Power cost are still unknown when writing this article. For more guides on Honkai Star Rail, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda for updates.