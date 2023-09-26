Honkai Star Rail's upcoming 5-star character HuoHuo is scheduled to be released soon. Developer HoYoverse has already shared a teaser for the character, detailing her likeness, lore, and more. She is unique as she will be voiced by two separate voice actors (VA) for each dub of the game, representing both HuoHuo herself and her companion Tail.

Readers can find a breakdown of the character and her voice actors in the section below.

Japanese and English voice actors for HuoHuo in Honkai Star Rail

HuoHuo is voiced by two voice actors for each Honkai Star Rail dub, with one voicing her and the other voicing Tail. Each of them are listed below:

English voice actors for HuoHuo

Courtney Lin (HuoHuo) : Courtney Lin is known for her prior work in Neon White and Monster High.

: Courtney Lin is known for her prior work in Neon White and Monster High. Michael Gold (Tail): Adam Michael Gold is known for his prior roles in video games such as Remnant II and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

Japanese voice actors for HuoHuo

Maria Naganawa (HuoHuo) : Maria Naganawa is well-regarded for her VA roles as Kanna (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) and Platelet (Cells at Work!).

: Maria Naganawa is well-regarded for her VA roles as Kanna (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid) and Platelet (Cells at Work!). Takeshi Hirabayashi (Tail): Takeshi Hirabayashi is known for his roles across anime and video games such as Chainsaw Man and Guilty Gear: Strive.

The Korean and Chinese VAs for the character are still unknown at the time of writing this article. Further information, if any, will be updated later on.

Who is HuoHuo in Honkai Star Rail?

The official description of the character via a HoYoverse tweet states:

"I can use this banner to dispel demons... but it also comes in handy when signaling my surrender..."

HuoHuo is a Ten-Lords Commission “Judge-in-training,” tasked with exorcising ghosts. Unfortunately, she suffers from an immense phobia of all things spooky, which does sometimes get in the way of her duties. To make matters worse, her condition attracts evil spirits to her.

This rather timid Foxian girl carries with her the spirit of a heliobus in her tail. Fondly nicknamed “Tail,” the heliobus assists her in her duties of exorcising demons and cursed spirits. HuoHuo finds it awkward to resign and thus reluctantly carries out her duties.

Gameplay wise, she is a 5-star character following the Path of The Abundance. Attuned to the Wind element, HuoHuo is built primarily as a healer with the capability to regenerate Energy for the team.

She is expected to be released sometime in November 2023 with version 1.5.

Honkai Star Rail is a role-playing title from developer HoYoverse, set in a brand new universe with characters from the Honkai Impact series of video games. The title is designed as a turn-based battler, featuring strategic combat and striking visuals.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile platforms. A PlayStation 5 port is set to be released on October 11, 2023.