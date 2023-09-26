The upcoming Honkai Star Rail 1.5 version update is expected to launch sometime around November 2023. This much-anticipated patch is set to bring with it new characters and events. A recent post by developer HoYoverse has confirmed the availability of the 5-star character, HuoHuo, who may possibly release during the first half of version 1.5.

Read on to learn more about the character and their gameplay.

Note: Gameplay details for HuoHuo are based on leaks and are not indicative of the final version.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 may feature 5-star character HuoHuo

Expand Tweet

HuoHuo is a timid Foxian girl who has an immense phobia of ghosts. Despite this setback, she diligently performs her duties in exorcising demons—aided by Tail, which is the heliobus that was sealed within her.

HuoHuo is also a Ten-Lords Commission trainee Judge and possesses great power. She is expected to be released on November 11, 2023.

HuoHuo and Tail are voiced by Courtney Lin and Adam Michael Gold for the English dub of Honkai Star Rail.

In-game stats for HuoHuo in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

As detailed in a previous leak, HuoHuo possesses the following characteristics:

Rarity : 5-star

: 5-star Element : Wind

: Wind Path : Path of The Abundance

: Path of The Abundance Basic ATK : Single target Wind DMG, scales off her ATK stat.

: Single target Wind DMG, scales off her ATK stat. Skill : Heals all allies. Allies receive healing based on a certain percentage of HuoHuo’s ATK, with the focused target receiving a greater share of the healing.

: Heals all allies. Allies receive healing based on a certain percentage of HuoHuo’s ATK, with the focused target receiving a greater share of the healing. Ultimate : Regenerates Energy for all party members except HuoHuo. Additionally, it also increases the ATK of the party for a set number of turns.

: Regenerates Energy for all party members except HuoHuo. Additionally, it also increases the ATK of the party for a set number of turns. Talent : Restores HP and Energy to allies at the start of a turn, after casting Skill and Ultimate, respectively.

: Restores HP and Energy to allies at the start of a turn, after casting Skill and Ultimate, respectively. Technique: Debuffs enemies, forcing them to flee. If debuffed enemies are attacked, they have a chance to be inflicted with an ATK reduction.

The information above is provided from sources unaffiliated with HoYoverse and, as such, is highly subject to change.

For more Honkai Star Rail 1.5 news and updates, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.