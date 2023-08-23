Honkai Star Rail PS5 Playtest - How to sign up?

Honkai Star Rail's potential release on PS5 is closer than ever, and miHoYo's announcement regarding a Playtest at Gamescom created plenty of excitement in the community. This will be the first time console users won't have to rely on their PCs or mobile devices to test the game. The content in the Playtest will likely differ from that of the full release, but it will still provide PS5 users with a better idea of what to expect from the final product.

miHoYo has finally opened sign-ups for the Playtest on PS5, and they have also announced the critical dates that Honkai Star Rail players will need to keep in mind if they want to enjoy the game on their consoles. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Steps to sign up for Honkai Star Rail PS5 Playtest

The first and most important process for players will be to register for the Playtest. Here's how you can sign up for it:

Go to Honkai Star Rail's main website.

On the home screen, press the Sign-up button.

A pop-up will appear asking you to log in with your HoYoVerse account.

It's mandatory to have a HoYoVerse account. Those who don't have an existing one can create one within this pop-up.

Once the login is complete, you will be taken back to the home screen.

You can sign up for the PS5 Playtest between August 23 and August 28.

Honkai Star Rail PS5 Playtest dates

The actual Playtest will begin on September 4, 2023, and an end date hasn't been mentioned as of writing.

Those who have been chosen for the Playtest will likely be informed about it between August 28 and September 4, once the registration period ends. As Honkai Star Rail is entirely free-to-play, both the Playtest and final version can be obtained without spending any money.

miHoYo is also offering pre-registration rewards for the console based on how many players sign-up. The best reward is at the milestone of a million pre-registrations, providing everyone with a free 4-star Light Cone. These rewards will likely be available at the full launch and not during the Playtest itself.