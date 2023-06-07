Honkai Star Rail just released a major patch in the form of version 1.1, bringing many new improvements and additions. The update went live on June 7, 2023, for both PC and mobile platforms. Curious players have been wondering about the state of the game's PlayStation 5 port and whether it would make it to version 1.1, as stated by previous rumors.

Unfortunately, the game was not released for the PlayStation 5 when writing this article.

Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 is not out for the PS5

Version 1.1 of Honkai Star Rail is not available for PlayStation 5 or even a PlayStation 4 version worldwide, leaving players disappointed. Prior leaks seemed to suggest that the game would make its way to the PlayStation consoles with the launch of version 1.1, which was ultimately proven false since HoYoverse did not confirm the matter.

As such, players can only wait until HoYoverse releases an official update regarding the port status.

When can players expect a PlayStation 5 release for Honkai Star Rail?

Note: The following section is based on pure speculation and must be taken with a grain of salt. Furthermore, it reflects the author’s opinions and is subjective.

While there has been no official confirmation regarding the state of the PlayStation ports or its tentative release date, we can make an educated guess based on the numerous leaks and release strategy of its elder sibling, Genshin Impact.

The PlayStation ports for Honkai Star Rail are expected to arrive sometime after the end of version 1.1 or after July 28, 2023. Players will likely be able to play the beloved game on their consoles during version 1.2, assuming the rumors follow through.

However, in the unlikely event that the PlayStation release gets delayed further (as with Genshin Impact), players can expect the game to arrive sometime before winter 2023 at the earliest, as HoYoverse has committed to releasing it this year. A delayed port is always better than a rushed one, and the delay may be reasonably necessary to polish up the game’s release for the much inferior PlayStation 4 console.

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, for the PC and mobile platforms. The game is a turn-based RPG set in a brand-new universe featuring characters from the Honkai Impact series of mobile games. Developers HoYoverse have released the title as a free-to-play game, supported by various microtransactions, mainly in the form of in-game summoning currency known as Stellar Jade and a “Nameless Honor” battle pass system.

