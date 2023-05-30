Will Honkai Star Rail version 1.1 be available on the PS4?

Honkai Star Rail is the latest in HoYoverse's success stories of free-to-play experiences. The sci-fi RPG is set to receive its first big update with version 1.1, set for release on June 6, 2023. Players anticipate its launch with bated breath. Thus far, the game has enjoyed popularity since its launch across major platforms.

That invites the question of whether Honkai Star Rail's latest update be available on the PS4.

While Honkai Star Rail still has not arrived on PS4, there could be a silver lining in the future

Honkai Star Rail is yet to receive a version for the last-gen PlayStation console. So far, it is only available on Android, iOS, and PC platforms. However, its expansion to other platforms is inevitable. Thanks to the PlayStation announcement trailer for the game that dropped a couple of months ago, we know as much.

It confirmed the existence of renditions under development for both PS4 and PS5. However, we do not have a concrete release window yet. The trailer only states a vague "Coming Soon" with nothing else to look forward to. However, players can be assured they will enjoy the update 1.1 and more whenever it launches. That is because Honkai Star Rail is an online-only game.

So whichever platforms it is ported to will receive the latest, most up-to-date version of the game with all features. Thankfully PS4 players may not need to wait much longer. According to recent leaks, the game's launch on PS4 and PS5 is imminent and could coincide with the version 1.1 release. Whatever the case, we must determine when the update will launch early next month.

What does Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update bring to the table?

Dubbed "Galactic Roaming," the most exciting aspect of this update would be new characters. Three new characters are introduced thanks to the new banner. They are:

Silver Wolf

Rarity: 5 star

Element: Quantum

Path: Nihility

Loucha

Rarity: 5 star

Element: Imaginary

Path: Abundance

YuKong

Rarity: 4 star

Element: Imaginary

Path: Harmony

There are also a handful of new events:

Gift of Odyssey : Players who log in for seven days consecutively post the update will be able to redeem a total of 10 Special Passes. These are needed to invest in the gacha Warp system to obtain new characters and Light Cones.

: Players who log in for seven days consecutively post the update will be able to redeem a total of 10 Special Passes. These are needed to invest in the gacha Warp system to obtain new characters and Light Cones. Starhunt Game : Follow the new Silver Wolf on a unique, limited-time mission to track down graffiti scattered around the Herta Space Station. Players who complete the event will obtain the 4-star Light Cone "Before the Tutorial Mission Starts."

: Follow the new Silver Wolf on a unique, limited-time mission to track down graffiti scattered around the Herta Space Station. Players who complete the event will obtain the 4-star Light Cone "Before the Tutorial Mission Starts." Everwinter City Museum Ledger of Curiosities : On the planet Jarilo-VI, Trailblazers are introduced to a new area called the Belobog History and Culture Museum. Solve a mystery revolving around missing artifacts. Players must track down clues and photograph suspects while managing the museum itself.

: On the planet Jarilo-VI, Trailblazers are introduced to a new area called the Belobog History and Culture Museum. Solve a mystery revolving around missing artifacts. Players must track down clues and photograph suspects while managing the museum itself. Lab Assistants In Position : Help a researcher aboard the Herta Space Station by gathering requested materials which can be turned in for rewards

: Help a researcher aboard the Herta Space Station by gathering requested materials which can be turned in for rewards Planar Fissure : Doubles the amount of Planar Ornaments obtained from the immersion device in the Simulated Universe dungeon

: Doubles the amount of Planar Ornaments obtained from the immersion device in the Simulated Universe dungeon Stellar Flare : Practice combat against powerful foes in a brand-new battle simulation

: Practice combat against powerful foes in a brand-new battle simulation Garden of Plenty: Doubles the rewards obtained from Crimson and Golden Calyxes

