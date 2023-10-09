Honkai Star Rail 1.5 leaks confirm Silver Wolf rerun: Release date, countdown, and more 

Honkai Star Rail leaks continue to flood the internet, and the community now has even more information on the upcoming banners in v1.5. With HuoHuo, Hanya, and Argenti's drip marketing, HoYoverse confirmed the new characters for the 1.5 update as a part of the limited banner. However, similar to v1.4, there seems to be a rerun scheduled for the patch's latter stages.

The character in question here is Silver Wolf, scheduled to have a rerun alongside Argenti in the second half of v1.5. She will also become the second character to get a rerun after Selee in the current update, making either Luocha or Jing Yuan the top candidates for the future patch.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks and the information is thus subject to change. Readers should take everything mentioned with a grain of salt.

Silver Wolf will return in the limited banner of Honkai Star Rail 1.5

The recent leaks on Silver Wolf's rerun in Honkai Star Rail v1.5 come from renowned leaker Dimbreath, who has claimed that the 5-star Quantum Nihility unit will be part of a limited banner in the second half.

Hence, players looking to pick the character will need to decide between her and Argenti. Since the runtime for v1.5 remains unknown, the following list should provide a clearer idea of Silver Wolf's alleged release date:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: December 5 at 6:00 pm

December 5 at 6:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time: December 5 at 9:00 pm

December 5 at 9:00 pm Mountain Daylight Time: December 5 at 10:00 pm

December 5 at 10:00 pm Central Daylight Time: December 5 at 11:00 pm

December 5 at 11:00 pm Eastern Daylight Time: December 6 at 12:00 am

December 6 at 12:00 am Western European Summer Time: December 6 at 5:00 am

December 6 at 5:00 am Central European Summer Time: December 6 at 6:00 am

December 6 at 6:00 am Eastern European Summer Time: December 6 at 7:00 am

December 6 at 7:00 am India Standard Time: December 6 at 9:30 am

December 6 at 9:30 am China Standard Time: December 6 at 12:00 pm

December 6 at 12:00 pm Philippine Standard Time: December 6 at 12:00 pm

December 6 at 12:00 pm Japanese Standard Time: December 6 at 1:00 pm

December 6 at 1:00 pm Korea Standard Time: December 6 at 1:00 pm

The following is a countdown until Silver Wolf and Argenti's release on the official servers across all major regions:

The aforementioned times are based on the usual 42-day runtime in each Honkai Star Rail update. Readers should note that in some cases the reruns occur when that specific character has some relevant involvement with the plot. This should explain why HoYoverse has allegedly chosen to go with a Silver Wolf rerun, instead of Jing Yuan.