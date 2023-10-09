Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play RPG from developer HoYoverse. The title was first launched on April 26, 2023, for PC, Android, and iOS devices. It has grown in popularity ever since, amassing a large player base. Star Rail is designed as a live-service game, offering content updates in its various versions. A recent leak now suggests that a rather large map may be heading to the game sometime soon.

Curious readers can find a breakdown of the same in the rest of the article below.

Honkai Star Rail to receive a new map as per a recent leak

A screenshot of the Twitter/X post (Image via X)

The leak comes courtesy of X (formerly Twitter) user Inimahsr2 (hsr_stuff2) and depicts a rather large new map. A screenshot of the X post is provided above for reference.

The map is speculated to be part of the “Ten-Lords Commission” and may be released alongside version 1.5 of HonkaI Star Rail. The image and map are likely related to a major event for the version involving HuoHuo and certain other members of the Xianzhou Luofu.

It is speculated that players will take part in a ghost-hunting event with the characters, which should fit the theme of HuoHuo and her ghostly companion, Tail.

Keep in mind that the information above is supplied by third parties unaffiliated with HoYoverse. As such, it is highly subject to change upon official release.

Honkai Star Rail is a turn-based battler from the developers of Honkai Impact 3rd and Genshin Impact. Players take control of the self-insert Trailblazer as they assemble a team of heroes to fight alongside them in delightful strategic combat. The game borrows characters from the Honkai Impact series of games, placing them in its own unique setting - filled to the brim with intriguing bits of lore.

Version 1.4 of the game is set to release on October 11, 2023 across multiple platforms, bringing with it additional content for the Jarilo-VI region.

A PlayStation 5 version is also set to simultaneously release with 1.4 and is available to pre-order right now.