Honkai Star Rail is on its way to launch on the PlayStation 5 (PS5), with its pre-order now available on the official store. The console release is scheduled to roll out with the global premiere of the version 1.4 update on October 11, 2023. Much to the community’s surprise, HoYoverse has listed the pre-order bundle at a price tag of $9.99, which offers quite a few in-game resources.

While fans highly anticipated the PS5 release, the paid bundle is likely to receive mixed opinions among the playerbase, especially when the game is completely enjoyable for free.

This article presents all the information you need to determine whether the Honkai Star Rail pre-order pack is worth it on PS5.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

What are the benefits of Honkai Star Rail PlayStation 5 pre-order pack?

Items available in the PS5 pre-order bundle (Image via HoYoverse)

The PlayStation 5 pre-order pack gets you some extra rewards, which provides a head start at the beginning of your Honkai Star Rail journey. Here are all the in-game items included in the bundle:

2x Star Rail Pass

150,000 Credits

80x Adventure Log

50x Sparse Aether

10x Trick Snack

10x Diet Fried Rice

10x Bottled Soda

10x Life Transmitter

HoYoverse will also offer an additional 15x Travelers Guide, 5x Refined Aether, and 5x Lost Crystal for purchasing the pack before the server launch.

Should you purchase the Honkai Star Rail PlayStation 5 pre-order pack?

For starters, Honkai Star Rail will be available for free on PlayStation 5, similar to PC, iOS, and Android devices. Hence, we recommend you skip the pre-order pack, as the title is completely enjoyable as an F2P Trailblazer.

However, it depends on your discretion and requirements to purchase the bundle. The specified rewards will certainly help kick-start your astral adventure, especially for a newcomer.

The resources can be used to quickly build up some characters and dispatch them across various challenges to efficiently farm more Trailblaze EXP and other necessary items.

Consider purchasing the pre-order bundle only if you aspire to be a hardcore adventurer going forward, in which case the resource justifies its price point. Make sure to buy the pack before the server goes live to get the extra benefits.

Keep in mind that Star Rail on PS5 supports both cross-play and cross-progression, enabling you to play on your account from any platform. Naturally, the game on the console will follow the universal patch cycle.

Since the PlayStation 5 version launches with version 1.4 update, Jingliu is expected to feature on its first limited-time banner.