Honkai Star Rail 1.5 leaks hint at Battle Pass level increase to 70

Quite a few Honkai Star Rail 1.5 leaks have appeared on the surface regarding the upcoming characters and features. The latest of these hints at an increase in Battle Pass level to 70. While players will likely have to farm a bit more experience to hit the maximum capacity, they will be rewarded with a fair amount of resources for the extra effort.

This article further discusses the expected Nameless Honor expansion for version 1.5 and its extra rewards.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers should take any speculation with a grain of salt.

Honkai Star Rail Battle Pass level is expected to increase in version 1.5

The recent Honkai Star Rail 1.5 leaks come in courtesy of Mero, a credible leak source, which reports the Nameless Honor level increase. The game currently follows the traditional Battle Pass system of HoYoverse, which maxes out at 50. However, it will soon be set to 70 from version 1.5 onwards, given the leaks are true.

The 20 extra levels' worth of rewards have been further presented by Mero. The complete breakdown shows players will receive 10,000 Credits and 20x Relic Remains for each level.

This way, a total of 200,000 Credits and 400x Relic Remains can be obtained by completing the Nameless Honor in version 1.5. Remember, the calculation is based on the assumption that one has purchased the premium tier.

F2P Trailblazers can only receive the extra Credit, while the rest of the resources will be locked behind the paywall. As of writing, the Honkai Star Rail Battle Pass costs $9.99, and it is unclear whether the officials will increase the price after boosting the level.

The information is also subject to change as it has been presented by unauthorized third-party sources. For now, the community must wait for the official announcement to find out more about the changes.

Moreover, the increase can be effective if the developers add sources to accumulate more Nameless Honor experience.

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 update is expected to be released around November 15, 2023, across PC, PS5, Android, and iOS devices.