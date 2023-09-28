Honkai Star Rail 1.5 drip marketing reveals Hanya: Release version, Path, and more

HoYoverse has launched the latest Honkai Star Rail drip marketing campaign, and their recent post shows Hanya, the upcoming 4-star unit. She has been teased in the Return to Darkness, the Hunt Light Cone from the Nameless Honor, confirming her presence in the game. With her official promotional art revealed, she is expected to debut in version 1.5, releasing sometime in November 2023.

This article outlined everything about Hanya, including her Path, element, and other gameplay details.

Note: The gameplay section of this article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers should take the speculation with a grain of salt.

Hanya is expected to release in Honkai Star Rail 1.5

According to the official tweet, Hanya is one of the judges of the Ten-Lords Commission that functions in Xianahou Luofu, outside the boundaries of the faction’s alliance. Also known as the Supervisory Authority, they uphold detention, imprisonment, punishment, and interrogation as their primary duties, and Hnaya is charged with the last task.

It appears that she specializes in reading the karma and sins of mara-strucks. With that, she records their crimes and punishments with the Oracle Brush. She has further shared her experience as follows:

“Using dreams to analyze the sins of the mara-struck is like touching a vine with thorns — it doesn't hurt as much when your fingers become numb.”

Hanya uses her dreams to predict karmic offenses while also enduring copious amounts of information regarding the mara-strucks’ deed. Due to this, she has become dull at all times, excluding the moments when she operates with Xueyi, her sister and fellow judge.

Hanya’s gameplay in Honkai Star Rail

Hanya’s promotional art from the recent Honkai Star Rail drip marketing shows her association with the Path of Harmony as a Physical character. Listed below are her gameplay details provided by third-party sources.

Skill : Launches Physical DMG on an enemy and activates a Burden effect that recovers Skill Point.

: Launches Physical DMG on an enemy and activates a Burden effect that recovers Skill Point. Ultimate : Hanya increases an ally’s ATK and SPD based on her own stats, alongside recovering a Skill Point.

: Hanya increases an ally’s ATK and SPD based on her own stats, alongside recovering a Skill Point. Talent : When an ally attacks a target afflicted with burden, it increases DMG and the Skill Point recovery rate.

: When an ally attacks a target afflicted with burden, it increases DMG and the Skill Point recovery rate. Technique: Attacks an enemy to enter battle, inflicting Burden on them.

If the speculations are true, she will introduce a unique Skill Point recovery mechanic in the combat system, helping characters with a demanding moveset.