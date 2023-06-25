Honkai Star Rail Hanya leaks: Abilities, 4-star rarity, and more

Hanya has become the latest Honkai Star Rail character to get leaked online. The recent news comes from reliable leaker HSR_stuff1, who shared the information on their Twitter account. While this character was leaked earlier, the latest news contains more information about her in-game abilities and traces. Developer miHoYo may have remained tight-lipped, but the community can get some ideas about how Hanya could operate once she’s released.

Her release date remains unknown and unlikely to come around anytime soon. Nevertheless, knowing about new characters and their abilities is always exciting. miHoYo has already added three new playable characters in version 1.1, and all major updates will follow this pattern for now. Let’s take a look at what Hanya’s rumored kit in Honkai Star Rail could eventually look like.

What are Hanya’s leaked abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

HSR_stuff1



Hanya entire kit with traces.



Based on the information leaked, Hanya will be a 4-star character who belongs to the Path of Harmony. Unlike many gacha games, 4-star characters are quite powerful in Honkai Star Rail, and they can be very effective when built and used properly.

Skill: Deals physical damage to a single enemy and triggers a state called Burden.

Deals physical damage to a single enemy and triggers a state called Burden. Talent: An attack on an enemy afflicted with Burden will result in additional damage and greater skill point recovery.

Technique: She immediately attacks an enemy at the start of a battle and inflicts them with Burden.

Ultimate: Hanya buffs an ally's attack speed and damage to match her numbers and recovers one skill point.

Her rumored traces indicate that she could be a very versatile character in Honkai Star Rail.

Recorder: Ally attacks enemies afflicted with Burden and has the chance to increase her Talent skill point recovery rate.

Ally attacks enemies afflicted with Burden and has the chance to increase her Talent skill point recovery rate. Underworld: The damage by an ally increases when attacking enemies with Burden.

Resurrection: She will restore energy whenever a skill point recovery is triggered.

It remains to be seen when players will be able to witness her in the game. It’s worth noting that these abilities are subject to change, and readers are requested to wait for the official release before drawing any conclusions.

