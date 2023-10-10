Honkai Star Rail leak suggests two new Planar Ornament sets heading to the game

Recent Honkai Star Rail leaks from X (formerly Twitter) user @Inimahsr2 hint at two new Planar Ornaments for the upcoming patch. It further implies that a new Simulated Universe World is heading to the game quite soon. Players have been anticipating fresh gear pieces for quite some time now, and thanks to the credible source, they have information about what the next pair of Planar Ornaments may have to offer.

This article discusses the upcoming ‘Penacony Land of the Dreams’ and ‘Firmament Frontline Glamoth’ sets.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change.

Everything about the new Planar Ornament leak from Honkai Star Rail

The Penacony Land of the Dreams appears to be a Planar Ornament designed for the support characters in Honkai Star Rail. The two-piece set bonus increases the wearer's Energy Regeneration Rate by 5%. Any unit that requires frequent use of Ultimate can benefit from the passive.

The Planar Ornament also increases DMG for allies with similar stats to the wearer by 10%. It is unclear how the second effect will come into play. However, players have speculated that the buff will apply to the same element, similar to the passive from the Planetary Rendezvous Light Cone.

In that case, various support units such as Tingyun, Yukong, and Asta can provide DMG boosts to their respective mono-elemental teams.

According to the leaks, the second Planar Ornament, Firmament Frontline Glamoth, increases ATK by 12%. It further increases their DMG by 12% or 20% when their SPD is equal to or higher than 135 and 160, respectively.

Hence, any DPS unit in Honkai Star Rail, when built with sufficient SPD, should be able to benefit from the passive. Blade seems to be an exception for the gear, as he scales purely on HP stats.

As of writing, their exact release date remains unknown. However, previous leaks have hinted at a new Simulated Universe World in version 1.6, which will likely feature the specified Planar Ornament. It is also worth noting that their passives are subject to change at any given time unless HoYoverse makes it official.