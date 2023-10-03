Support characters in Honkai Star Rail are the backbone of every team composition, as they specialize in increasing the combat prowess of the frontrunner. While some of them provide necessary buffs to DPS units, others extend their protective abilities to keep a team alive during battle.

The game offers quite a few options in the support roster, which begs a closer look as players are likely to be interested in building some of them.

Hence, in this article, we have arranged each of the supports in a tier list based on their pull value in version 1.4. Keep in mind that their potential at zero Eidolon has been considered before the final placement for fair judgment.

Note: This list is subjective, and the ranking reflects the author’s opinions

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 support character tier list

Support character tier list for Honkai Star Rail 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse and Tiermaker)

The above tier list shows the ranking of all the supports in version 1.4, where a low placement does not necessarily render a character useless.

Besides, the purpose of this arrangement is strictly educational, and you might get different results for the characters depending on your build. Hence, use whichever unit you want since each of them is useful with a proper gear investment.

SS tier

Luocha is the best healer as of version 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The SS tier is reserved for support and can be used in almost every team setup in Honkai Star Rail. In addition, they have simple yet powerful moves without any drawbacks, making them quite useful in battle.

Here are the best characters that deserve to be at the top of the tier list:

Luocha

Bronya

Tingyun

Silver Wolf

Fu Xuan

Luocha in particular is in a league of his own and has set a benchmark for all the healers in the title. He has access to a powerful auto-restoration and healing field, which basically makes him an irreplaceable candidate for end-game teams.

S tier

Pela is an S tier support in patch 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The S tier features quite a few powerful Honkai Star Rail supports that serve as the next best alternatives for some of the units ranking at the top. Listed below are the characters worth building to improve your team’s performance:

Gepard

Bailu

Lynx

Pela

Asta

Currently, Pela has quite a high demand given that she is a properly accessible debuffer in the game. Despite being squishy on the battlefield, she has skill-point-neutral gameplay and a consistent Ultimate that can shred a chunk of the enemy’s defense.

A tier

Natasha and Yukong can be a bit underwhelming to use (Image via HoYoverse)

A few Honkai Star Rail supports have been subject to power creep, and they have been placed in the A tier. The following characters perform a lot better with higher Eidolons and gear investment.

Fire Trailblazer

Yukong

Natasha

March 7th

Since Natasha is an accessible 4-star healer, she had a high pull value until Lynx replaced her. In contrast, Yukong has access to strong ATK and CRIT buffs, which are locked behind a clunky playstyle. The latter is pretty much unusable until you secure her sixth Eidolon.