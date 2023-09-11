5 best teams for Simulated Universe Swarm Disaster (Difficulty 3) in Honkai Star Rail

The latest Honkai Star Rail DLC, Swarm Disaster, has created quite a buzz in the community as it introduces a unique gameplay element and tougher challenges for the players to engage in. Built upon the foundation of the existing Simulated Universe, the new content has lived up to the expectations of those wanting an extensive end-game activity.

With True Stings as the final boss, players are likely to struggle quite a bit without proper preparation. Hence, many are wondering about some of the sought-after setups to use, especially for the third difficulty level, where the toughness is quite moderate.

This article lists the five best setups to use for Swarm Disaster Difficulty 3 in Honkai Star Rail.

What are the five best teams for Swarm Disaster Difficulty 3 in Honkai Star Rail?

1) Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team

Image showing all the characters from Lunae's hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

The Imbibitor Lunae hypercarry team can clear the toughest level of Swarm Disaster, implying that its third difficulty should be easy for them. The High Elder is one of the most powerful characters in Honkai Star Rail and can deliver massive damage output.

Combined with Tinyun’s ATK and DMG boosts, he can easily inflict a fatal blow on the final boss. In addition, Yukong can also increase his overall damage output by providing CRIT buffs to the High Elder.

With Luocha as the pillar of protection, this hypercarry composition is bound to succeed in the simulation. His powerful healing application is enough to keep everyone alive during the battle.

2) Kafka DoT team

Characters from Kafka's DoT team (Image via HoYoverse)

The damage-over-time (DoT) effect has reached new heights with the release of Kafka in Honkai Star Rail. She is the best DoT enabler in the game who can extend the mechanics into a setup to unleash massive damage output.

Her dedicated team can easily clear the Swarm Disaster Difficulty 3, and it includes Sampo as one of her support units. He can stack Wind Shears on top of her Shock, increasing the overall damage from the effect.

Use Luka to reduce the enemy's defense, and pair her Lightning DoT with his Bleed effect to riddle a target with DoT.

Once again, Luocha will be required to keep the entire team alive with his restorative abilities.

3) Seele hypercarry team

Seele hypercarry team is one of the strongest compositions in Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Seele hypercarry setup is one of the staple compositions to use in the challenging contents of Honkai Star Rail. When paired with proper buffers, the 5-star Quantum DPS can launch powerful single-target abilities to nuke elite enemies and bosses.

Speaking of buffs, she requires the support of both Tingyun and Bronya in this team to claim victory against the True Stings. The specified units boost her raw damage output to the limit, which will greatly help Seele defeat all the enemies in the simulation.

Finally, Luocha will be tasked with keeping the entire team alive as a solo healer.

4) Clara counterattack team

A standard Clara team to use against True Stings (Image via HoYoverse)

As the name suggests, this Honkai Star Rail setup heavily relies on Clara’s powerful counterattack to clear the Swarm Disaster. To trigger the mechanics, she will require March 7th’s shield to gain some extra taunt, which allows her to get targeted by the enemy.

Additionally, use Tingyun for her ATK and DMG boosts to empower her counterattacks. Although Clara is a tanky character, she needs Bailu’s invigoration effect and healing to survive the incoming attacks.

5) Blade hypercarry team

The best Blade team to use in the new simulation (Image via HoYoverse)

Blade’s hypercarry team is the final entry for the best setups to use in the new simulation of Honkai Star Rail. In this composition, pair the Stellaron Hunter with Bronya, his best support in the game.

Bronya’s ability to provide an extra turn greatly lubricates Blade's playstyle, as it allows him to obtain an extra Charge stack. He can use them to unleash a massive follow-up attack on all opponents in the battle and regenerate some HP.

For the third spot, use Silver Wolf for her ability to inflict weakness and defense reduction on enemies. She can implant the Wind element on the final boss, enabling Blade to break its toughness.

Lastly, the entire team will require Luocha's healing ability to stay alive during battle.