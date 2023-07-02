Honkai Star Rail Yukong build guide: Best Light Cones, Relics, and Traces

The Helm Master of the Sky-Faring Commission in Honkai Star Rail, Yukong, stands out as an incredible 4-star support from the Imaginary Roster. She treads on the Harmony Path to dispatch powerful buffs for her team, which scale significantly in the late-game content. She has become the spot holder for dedicated support in numerous team compositions across the challenging stages of Forgotten Halls and Simulated Universe.

Follow on to learn everything you need to build Yukong as the ultimate support for your team setups.

What are Yukong’s abilities in Honkai Star Rail?

Yukong's Basic attack deals increased damage to shields (Image via HoYoverse)

While building Yukong, you must upgrade all her traces to maximize her potential during combat. Unlike the other Harmony characters, Yukong's Basic ATK inflicts a decent amount of damage. Paired with her Talent, she launches an extra Toughness-Reducing attack on a target, which can help you crack down on enemy shields.

Yukong's Skill, Emboldening Salvo, generates two "Roaring Bowstrings" stacks that increase the ATK of the next ally in the turn order. She can only acquire two stacks in total, which get consumed each time an ally’s turn ends. This way, only two consecutive characters can benefit from the buff after she uses her Skill.

Roaring Bowstrings stacks enhances allies' damage (Image via HoYoverse)

Yukong must also have an active Roaring Bowstrings stack to launch her Ultimate, as it provides a massive CRIT boost to her entire team, increasing their overall damage output. The ability also inflicts a substantial single-target Imaginary DMG that can nuke down elite opponents and bosses in Honkai Star Rail.

What are the best Light Cones for Yukong in Honkai Star Rail?

But the Battle Isn't Over is the best Light Cone for Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

As a 4-star unit, Yukong does have access to a signature Light Cone. However, her best 5-star option is "But the Battle Isn't Over" due to its strong passive that pushes her buffing potential to the limit. This Light Cone increases the wearer’s energy regeneration by 10% and generates 1 Skill Point when their Ultimate is used on an ally. The passive also increases the next ally’s damage by 30% after the wearer uses their Skill.

Best 4-star Harmony Light Cones in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, the Harmony Path has quite a few good 4-star Light Cones you can use to build Yukong:

Dance! Dance! Dance! : All allies' actions are Advanced Forward when the wearer uses their Ultimate.

: All allies' actions are Advanced Forward when the wearer uses their Ultimate. Past and Future: Increases the next ally's damage after the wearer uses their Skill.

For a mono-Imaginary team setup, you can also use Planetary Rendezvous to increase the damage of other characters in her team that belong to the same element.

Which Relics to equip on Yukong in Honkai Star Rail?

Image showing best Relic set for Yukong (Image via HoYoverse)

Aside from being a buffer, Yukong can double as a potent shieldbreaker, given her Toughness-reducing Basic attacks. Since her buffing abilities do not scale with her main attributes, you can build her with the four-piece Thief of Shooting Meteor Relic set. It increases Break Effect by 16% and regenerates three energy points whenever they crack a shield.

Regarding Planner Ornaments, Talia: Kingdom of Banditry is her best option as it further provides a 36% Break Effect. You can obtain it from Simulated Universe World 4.

