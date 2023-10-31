Honkai Star Rail Tank character tier list for November 2023

In Honkai Star Rail, characters who follow the Preservation Path are masters at tanking damage. Tank units are essential for end-game activities like Simulated Universe because they can endure enemy damage and protect their allies so that they may survive longer, even though many of these in-game characters have specialties in other areas.

As of November 2023, the top Honkai Star Rail tank characters are shown below. In this article, all tank units are ranked and arranged into tier lists.

Note: The author alone is the source of the opinions stated in this work.

Tier list of Tank characters for November in Honkai Star Rail

Tank characters tier list for November (Image via Tiermaker)

The above graphic displays all characters who prioritize tanking skills, arranged in tier order from SS+ to A. To arrive at an equitable conclusion, they are assessed across a range of tasks without taking into account Eidolon levels.

SS+ tier

Gepard, a 5-star Ice element character who follows the Path of Preservation (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

Each of these Honkai Star Rail characters is a master at what they do. For a small price, they provide excellent performance.

Among the characters on the SS tier are:

Fu Xuan

Gepard

Fu Xuan, the most recent Path of Preservation character in the game, focuses on releasing her allies' pressure so they can continue fighting for an extended period of time.

Conversely, Gepard is the only five-star character that can be obtained using the Stellar Warp banner and travels the Preservation Path. He excels at stopping his opponent's development and protecting his allies.

S-tier

March 7th member of Astral Express (Image via Honkai Star Rail)

The Star Rail character at this tier is great, but they need to put in a lot of effort before they can make a big impact on the battlefield.

As of right now, the tank character in the S tier is:

March 7th

At the beginning of the game, players can acquire an excellent free-to-play tank character, March 7th. Using her ultimate power to impede an enemy's movement and shield her allies, she functions as a tank unit.

A-tier

Trailblazers can follow multiple paths like Destruction and Preservation as of version 1.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

Although the character is decent at this level, a higher Eidolon level might help them perform better in combat.

The A-tier tank unit is as follows:

Trailblazer

Clara

In the fight with Colia, the Trailblazer begins to move up the Preservation Road. They have amazing equipment that allows them to both protect and harm their allies—Clara being the exception.

Clara is a great tank unit, yet she walks the Path of Destruction. Rather than dealing massive quantities of damage, her armament concentrates on minimizing incoming damage. She also draws all incoming attacks while defending her allies.