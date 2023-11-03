Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream summary: Upcoming characters, banner schedule, new relics, events, and more

As revealed in today's livestream event, Honkai Star Rail version 1.5 will be released on all platforms on November 15, 2023.

The stream featured gaming events, future banners, and other elements in addition to the version's promotional trailer.

Alongside a few returning characters who will get rerun banners, the upcoming version will include three new characters.

In case you missed the livestream, here's a quick rundown of everything that will be included in Honkai Star Rail's forthcoming update, The Crepuscule Zone.

Featured Event Warps in Honkai Star Rail version 1.5

As is the rule, the limited-time character banners will be divided into two phases. Hoyoverse will also include Honkai Star Rail's second rerun banner with version 1.5. The game's new characters are:

Huohuo - 5-star Abundance character with Wind element.

- 5-star Abundance character with Wind element. Argenti - 5-star Erudition character with Physical Element.

- 5-star Erudition character with Physical Element. Hanya - 4-star Harmony character with Physical Element.

Phase 1 of the Event Warp will have the following units:

Huohuo will make her debut in 1.5 (Image via Honkai Star Rail on YouTube/ HoYoverse)

5-Star : Huohuo

: Huohuo 4-Star: Dan Heng, Serval and Arlan

For the second phase of the Event Warp, the lineup is as follows:

Silver Wolf gets her rerun banner (Image via Honkai Star Rail on YouTube/ HoYoverse)

5-Star : Argenti, Silver Wolf

: Argenti, Silver Wolf 4-Star: Hanya, Lynx, Asta

Additionally, all the 5-stars will receive Warp Events for their signature Lightcones.

New limited-time gameplay events

You will meet some old and new faces as part of this Trailblaze Continuance questline (Image via Honkai Star Rail on YouTube/ HoYoverse.)

Like other patches, 1.5 will have a primary gameplay event, which will arrive as part of the Trailblaze Continuance quest, A Foxian Tale of the Haunted.

Together, you and a few of your friends—including Guinaifen and Sushang—will work to unravel the mysteries of the new area. Upon completion, you will receive a free 4-star Light Cone.

The patch will feature two additional gameplay events:

Boulder Town Martial Exhibition Superleague

Stellar Shadow seeker

All of these events will reward you with Stellar Jades and various in-game resources.

Additional gameplay features

The title will receive several fresh gameplay features with version 1.5. In case you missed the livestream, here are the key takeaways regarding gameplay content:

New Area called Fyxestroll Garden in the Xianzhou Luofu

New Relic Cavern

Argenti companion mission

World 8 for Simulated Universe, which will feature new planar ornament sets

Memory of Chaos gameplay changes: New restart option, the Forgotten Hall will remember your line-up for each floor.

10 Star Rail Special Pass can be obtained by logging in from the day the patch launches.

New Stagnant Shadow called Shape of Perdition

Lastly, the livestream gave away three redemption codes that will provide you with 300 Stellar Jades and more.