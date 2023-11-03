Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream codes: 300 Stellar Jades redemption guide and expiry time

Honkai Star Rail has officially wrapped up "The Crepuscule Zone" Special Program, which rolled out three brand-new promotional codes to commemorate the upcoming version 1.5 update.

As always, players can redeem them to obtain a fair amount of Stellar Jades and other in-game materials for free.

This way, HoYoverse dispatches quite a bit of valuable resources for the community, which greatly benefits both F2P and frugal accounts.

Besides, the hosts have also showcased all the fresh content lined up for version 1.5, including the Huohuo and Argenti banners.

This article further details the livestream codes and methods to redeem them in Honkai Star Rail.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream redeem codes reward 300 Stellar Jades

Here are all the active v1.5 livestream codes and their rewards:

JB9BE7K5RQY3 : 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits.

: 100x Stellar Jades and 50,000 Credits. HT8BX7JL89Z7 : 100x Stellar Jades and 5x Traveler's Guide.

: 100x Stellar Jades and 5x Traveler's Guide. 6B9BFPK58Q3T: 100x Stellar Jades and 4x Refined Aether.

You can use the 300 Stellar Jades to summon either Huohuo or Argenti from the upcoming banners. Moreover, a Silver Wolf rerun is also heading to v1.5, which is worth pulling for as she is an excellent support.

Remember, the livestream codes will expire on November 4, 2023, at 12 pm (UTC+8).

Essentially, they expire in roughly 12 hours from when this article was written, so redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on valuable resources.

Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream code redemption guide

The Honkai Star Rail 1.5 livestream codes can be activated by using either the in-game menu or the official website. Since both procedures are easily accessible from any device, choose whichever is more convenient for you.

Redeem the v1.5 livestream code via the in-game menu (Image via HoYoverse)

Follow the steps listed below to redeem the 300 Stellar Jades via the in-game menu:

Boot up the game on any device and log in to your account.

Wait for characters to appear on the screen and hit Pause to access the in-game menu.

Click on the button denoted with three dots beside the profile name.

Choose the “Redemption Code” option, which opens a pop-up window.

Copy and paste the specified livestream codes in the blank area.

Hit “Confirm” to finalize the process.

Use the official webpage to redeem the v1.5 livestream code (Image via HoYoverse)

For those unable to launch the application, use the following redemption method, which involves the official website:

Open up any browser on your device and go to the official Honkai Star Rail code redemption webpage.

Login to your HoYoverse account and choose the proper server.

Insert the codes in the respective area.

Click “Redeem” to conclude.

The rewards are delivered directly to the in-game mailbox, which can be accessed from the envelope icon on the Pause Menu.